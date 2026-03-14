Saturday Update — What the Media Isn’t Talking About

I know it’s Saturday.

For many of you, weekends are the only time you get to step away from the noise — to spend time with your family, your kids, your loved ones. A moment to breathe. A moment to try and escape the constant chaos that seems to dominate our news cycles.

And I truly hope you get that time today.

But before we do, I want to give you a quick update about what’s really happening — the things the mainstream media either isn’t talking about enough or is choosing to look away from.

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Because the truth is, the chaos didn’t pause for the weekend.

Gas prices are climbing again.

The economy is being battered by reckless tariffs that are already driving uncertainty and higher costs for American families.

ICE operations have not slowed down — families are still being picked up, communities are still living in fear, and parents are still being separated from their children.

This cruelty didn’t stop.

While the cameras moved on, the raids continued.

While politicians argued on television, families were still being torn apart.

And the division in our country keeps growing deeper.

These are the realities happening every single day that too many outlets are barely covering.

That’s one of the reasons I’m running for Congress — not to divide Americans further, but to bring this country back together. To restore what made us strong in the first place: unity, truth, and a government that works for the people.

Because the United States of America should live up to its name again — united.

Now let’s talk about the bigger picture.

The world is not calming down.

The war in Iran is not stopping.

Russia continues its relentless attacks on Ukraine.

Civilians are dying across multiple regions of the world. Families are being torn apart.

And while all of this is happening, Donald Trump’s family is expanding its business interests — now moving into the production of military drones.

Think about that for a moment.

When political families begin investing in the machinery of war while conflicts expand across the globe, it should tell you everything you need to know about where this is heading.

Meanwhile, one of the biggest cover-ups of our lifetime continues to unfold.

The Epstein files are being pushed harder than ever. Thanks to the Wolfpack that’s made up of investigators, journalists, and citizens across the world who are demanding transparency. But what we’re seeing instead is resistance — resistance that is starting to look like the largest cover-up not just in American history, but possibly in modern global history.

But the dominoes are starting to fall.

And the Wolfpack — this movement we’ve built together — is not backing down.

When I get to Congress, I promise you this: I will stand for every voice.

Not just the survivors whose stories are already known.

Not just every American.

I will stand for the victims and families everywhere — Ukraine, the Middle East, Latin America, the Western Hemisphere — anyone whose lives have been destroyed by corruption, authoritarianism, and the powerful networks that believe they are above the law.

Because right now families all over the world are being torn apart by the consequences of political games and corruption.

And that brings me to something extremely important that the media is barely touching.

For months I’ve been warning you about what I believe is one of the most dangerous elements of the Project 2025 agenda: election manipulation disguised as “reform.”

One of the key legislative tools behind that effort is the Save America Act — legislation that has finally begun receiving pushback thanks to activists, journalists, and members of Congress who are sounding the alarm.

But while everyone is focused on the legislation itself, something else is happening behind the scenes.

And that’s where my sources come in.

As I’ve been reporting for weeks, there are growing concerns about actions being taken around election claims and investigations — beginning in Georgia and now expanding to Arizona.

And one name that continues to surface in the discussions around these narratives is Tulsi Gabbard.

Let me be clear: I am still confirming some of the details that my sources are sharing with me.

But what I am hearing is troubling.

What I’m hearing is that the strategy requires a scapegoat — a foreign villain to complete the narrative.

And that scapegoat could very well be Nicolás Maduro.

If that happens, it would create the final piece of the puzzle needed to justify sweeping election “security” measures that could fundamentally reshape how elections are controlled in this country.

This is why I keep sounding the alarm.

And this is why your voices matter.

Because the only thing that stops power from abusing itself is public pressure.

Which brings me to something personal.

I did not make the decision to run for Congress lightly.

Running for office — especially for someone like me who knows how these networks operate — is dangerous.

South Florida is the epicenter of a powerful political machine that includes some of the most influential figures in the Trump orbit.

Marco Rubio.

Susie Wiles.

Pam Bondi.

Donald Trump.

Ballard Partners and the entire lobbying apparatus that surrounds them.

I know how these systems operate because I was inside them.

I sat in the meetings.

I attended the dinners.

I watched the deals being made.

I know the underbelly of the beast.

And that’s exactly why they don’t want me anywhere near Congress.

Because I’m the one candidate who doesn’t just suspect how the system works.

I have the receipts.

And Florida’s 27th Congressional District is one of the most important districts in America.

It is a district filled with immigrants and families from Venezuela, Cuba, Colombia, and across Latin America — people who fled authoritarian regimes only to see corruption creeping into American politics.

Families who know exactly what happens when democracy starts to erode.

Today those same communities are watching loved ones being detained, deported, and targeted while politicians in Washington play political theater.

Enough is enough.

I am running not just for my district — but for every American who is tired of corruption, tired of lies, and tired of watching our democracy get sold off piece by piece.

But I cannot do this alone.

This campaign is a grassroots movement, and it depends entirely on supporters who believe that truth still matters.

If you are an American citizen and you want to help us take this fight directly to Washington, please contribute to the campaign:

👉 Contribute here: https://LevParnas.org

Every contribution helps us build the infrastructure needed to take on one of the most powerful political machines in the country.

Even small contributions make a huge difference.

👉 Support the campaign: https://LevParnas.org

And for those of you who live outside the United States — or those who simply want to support the investigative work and reporting I do here — the best way to support this platform is by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack.

Paid subscribers allow this platform to keep growing, help boost the algorithm so more people see the truth, and help fund the investigative reporting that the mainstream media is often too afraid to touch.

If you value independent journalism and want to help keep this movement alive:

👉 Become a paid subscriber today.

This platform — Lev Remembers — will always be my home base where I bring you the information the media won’t report, the sources behind the scenes, and the receipts that expose how power really operates.

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We are not just building a newsletter.

We are building a movement.

A movement that refuses to stay silent.

A movement that believes truth still has power.

A movement that believes this country can come back together again.

Because at the end of the day, the promise of America was never about one party or one politician.

It was about all of us.

A nation that stands together.

Just like the words we were all taught growing up:

“One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

Thank you for standing with me.

— Lev Parnas

Candidate for Congress

Florida’s 27th Congressional District

P.S. If you believe in this mission, please take two actions today:

1️⃣ Contribute to the campaign: https://LevParnas.org

2️⃣ Become a paid subscriber and help grow this platform so we can continue exposing the truth.

Because together we are stronger than any political machine.

And make sure to go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching strain in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.