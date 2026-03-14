Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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Kathy's avatar
Kathy
2h

Yes LEV, you have mentioned b4 that it could very well be Maduro that they would use in their plan of the upcoming elections. Thank you for keeping us informed of all things! 🌊🌊

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Erin Headley's avatar
Erin Headley
1h

Why doesn’t Trump take the ICE police, draft them and send them on a nice cruise to the Middle East????? 🤣

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