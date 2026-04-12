Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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MJoT's avatar
MJoT
2h

Exactly - well said Lev.

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Katbg57's avatar
Katbg57
2h

I’m ready! Let’s go Lev! Action is long overdue! 💪🇺🇸

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