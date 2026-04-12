Well, here we are again, folks.

It’s Sunday.

The weeks are flying by… and somehow, the weekends go even faster.

I hope you had a moment to breathe, to spend time with your family, to reset — because I’m telling you right now:

This week is going to be one for the record books.

And I want you to hear this from me first:

This is going to be a good week — even in the middle of the chaos.

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Yes, there’s chaos in the Middle East.

Yes, there are meetings, back-channel talks, positioning.

But that’s not what’s driving the panic behind closed doors.

What’s really happening right now — what’s being discussed quietly, urgently, at the highest levels — is the Epstein story.

And not the version you’re seeing in headlines.

Not just the clips.

Not just the recordings.

Not just what Michael Wolff is putting out piece by piece…

Not just what The Daily Beast is slowly feeding into the cycle.

Something much bigger is building.

And her name is Amanda Ungaro.

This is a woman directly connected to the inner circle — married to Paolo Zampolli, a figure tied back to the modeling world around Melania Trump.

Zamboni wasn’t just another name — he was operating in the Epstein/Trump orbit, managing talent, moving within the same networks that intersected with powerful individuals… including those connected to Epstein’s world.

And here’s where it gets serious:

Amanda was deported.

And now — she’s speaking.

Not just through tweets.

Not just through statements.

But through people behind the scenes — people who know her, who know Melania, who understand exactly how deep this goes.

And what I’m being told is this:

They are trying to keep her quiet.

They are trying to contain this.

There are offers being made.

But she’s not backing down.

She’s ready to go scorched earth.

So I’m telling you right now:

Buckle up.

Because what you’re seeing from Wolff and others?

That’s not the story.

That’s the warm-up.

Accountability Has No Party

Right before the weekend, on Friday, we saw major breaking news involving Eric Swalwell.

Reports surfaced — including coverage from CNN — detailing serious allegations made by multiple women.

And now, as of last night, I’m told that the Southern District of New York is actively looking into elements tied to one of the accusers and these allegations — raising the stakes even higher and making transparency from Congressman Swalwell not optional, but necessary.

Now let me start here, and I want to be absolutely clear:

I am not convicting Congressman Swalwell.

In this country, we believe in due process.

You are innocent until proven guilty — period.

But with that said…

Leadership comes with responsibility.

And Congressman Swalwell has spent years speaking out — loudly and publicly — about accountability, about protecting survivors, about believing women, about demanding transparency from others.

Now it’s his turn.

Not to hide behind lawyers.

Not to issue carefully worded statements.

Not to go on the offensive against accusers.

But to do something simple — and something powerful:

Come out. Stand in front of the public. And answer the questions.

Because this is not about politics.

It’s not about timing.

It’s not about party.

It’s not about who benefits or who doesn’t.

There is only one thing that matters:

The truth.

And if any part of your thinking right now is about strategy, optics, or elections — then you’re missing the point.

Because ask yourself this:

If this were your daughter…

Would you tell her to stay quiet because it’s politically inconvenient?

Or would you demand answers?

That’s why I’m saying this clearly:

I am not demanding guilt. I am demanding transparency.

Because this platform — what we are building here — stands for something simple:

Truth. Accountability. And standing with survivors — no matter who it implicates.

This Week — We launch our Call For Congress Campaign.

This week, I’m going to Washington, D.C.

I have meetings lined up with members of Congress.

And we are launching something big:

The Call to Congress campaign.

This is where we stop watching… and start moving.

This is where we turn pressure into action.

Not one day.

Not two days.

Every single day.

And our first demand is clear:

STOP the Save America Act.

We will not allow interference with free and fair elections.

We will not allow power to override democracy.

🚨 TAKE ACTION NOW 🚨

📩 Register your email immediately:

CallForCongress@proton.me

This is how we organize.

This is how we mobilize.

This is how we win.

🤝 Join the volunteer movement:

LevPTT@proton.me

We are building something real here.

Not just content.

A movement that cannot be ignored.

🔥 WHY PAID SUBSCRIBERS MATTER 🔥

Let me be honest with you.

I don’t have corporate sponsors.

I don’t have institutions protecting me.

I have you.

Every paid subscriber:

Keeps this platform alive

Protects independent truth

Helps us beat the algorithm

Expands this movement

This is not just support.

This is how we fight back.

Direct support:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

FOR THOSE WHO CAN’T — READ THIS

Do not feel bad.

Do not apologize.

You are part of this family no matter what.

But everyone can do something:

Subscribe

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Comment

Like

Bring others in

Every single action matters.

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📺 THIS WEEK — DON’T MISS THIS

We go live every:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday — 7 PM Eastern

But this Monday is different:

SPECIAL TIME: 6 PM Eastern

With:

Kate Justice

Cliff Schecter

Breaking down major developments involving Bill Barr.

FINAL WORD

I’m telling you this straight:

This week is about change.

Not talk.

Not noise.

Action.

I’m going to D.C.

We’re launching this movement.

And we are not backing down.

As a father.

As someone who has been inside those rooms.

As a grandfather now…

I will not stop.

No matter how uncomfortable the truth is.

No matter who it affects.

Truth matters.

Accountability matters.

And together —

We are going to make sure it wins.

This is not just a community.

This is a movement.

And this week…

We take it to another level.

-Lev Parnas for Congress

Florida’s 27th District

Speak Truth. Fight Back. Take Action.

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear