Dear Lev Remembers Family,

I hope you were able to spend this Thanksgiving with your loved ones — to breathe for a moment, hug the people who matter, and remember what we’re really fighting for. Normally, I’d jump straight into all the chaos and bad news, but today I want to start with something different: some hard truths, yes, but also real reasons for hope.

Before this new week gets crazy and hectic, before the headlines try to crush you again, I want to give you something positive and real to hold onto — because despite how dark it feels, there are cracks in MAGA’s armor, there are shifts happening behind the scenes, and you deserve to know that your efforts are working.

On November 4, something broke.

You showed up. You voted. You sent a message loud and clear: Trump is not invincible, MAGA is not untouchable, and the American people are not done fighting.

Since that day, Trump has been on pure defense:

Ranting online instead of leading.

Watching his handpicked loyalists struggle and panic.

And, yes, with the Epstein files sitting on his mind like a ticking time bomb.

He knows what’s in there.

He knows what could come out.

And he knows that for the first time in a long time, the fear is on his side of the table.

Let me be blunt: MAGA is falling apart behind the scenes.

You already saw it with Marjorie Taylor Greene — her resignation and the public drama are just the visible part of a much bigger story. What I’m hearing from my sources is simple:

There are other Republicans quietly planning to retire, step aside, or jump ship rather than go down with Trump.

They see the polls.

They see the legal cases.

They see the public mood shifting.

They see that the more the country learns, the more Trump becomes a liability, not an asset.

At the same time, he’s obsessed with the Epstein files — terrified of what might be exposed and who might get named. Instead of caring about the truth or justice, he’s trying to cover for himself and protect his circle, even as the pressure builds.

All this amounts to:

Trump lashing out daily.

Congresspeople quietly looking for exits.

MAGA influencers turning on each other.

A movement built on fear now consumed by it.

They want to project strength.

But believe me: this is not strength — this is panic.

As Bad As It Looks, We Still Have Something They Don’t

I’m not going to sugarcoat anything.

Yes, things are bad.

Yes, democracy is under attack.

Yes, Ukraine is under fire, and authoritarian movements are coordinating globally.

But here’s the part they never want you to see:

When people came out on November 4, they sent a signal that shook Trump’s world.

When Epstein files became part of the national conversation, it rattled his inner circle.

When members of Congress began eyeing the exit, it showed just how fragile MAGA really is.

They have dark money.

They have propaganda.

They have corrupt billionaires and foreign dictators.

But they do not have what we have:

Truth.

Community.

A resistance that refuses to be silenced.

I helped build MAGA. I know how it operates. And I can tell you with full conviction:

They are not ready for what happens when people like us unite and push back together.

This Community Is the Resistance

“Lev Remembers” is not just a channel or a newsletter.

It’s a resistance hub.

We connect the dots the media glosses over:

Trump, Putin, money, oligarchs, backroom deals.

How attacks on Ukraine and attacks on our democracy are part of the same project.

How the same people who want to bury the Epstein files are the ones trying to crown Trump as a king.

Before they step up to the mics with their spin…

Before the press conferences…

Before they try to gaslight you…

My promise is this:

I will keep bringing you the inside truth they never wanted you to hear.

And I’m not doing it alone. I’m doing it with you.

Over the past months, so many of you have written:

“Lev, how can I help?” “How do I volunteer?” “How do I become part of this for real?”

That’s why we’re building something bigger than a comment section or a like button.

We’re putting together a real grassroots team — people helping with:

Outreach and organizing

Research and fact-checking

Social media and content

Events, calls, and on-the-ground action

If you’re ready to step off the sidelines and onto the front line, here’s how:

👉 ALL VOLUNTEER INQUIRIES:

levpttp@proton.me

Send your name, where you are, what you can help with, and how involved you want to be.

We’re gearing up now — and I want you with us.

If you’ve been reading and watching

If you believe in what we’re doing here…

If you know this isn’t “just content” but a real fight for democracy…

Then I’m going to ask you directly:

Step up. Lean in. Help fuel this resistance.

👉 1. Become a paid subscriber on Substack.

Paid subscribers are the backbone of everything we’re doing. You keep this work independent, fearless, and answerable to you — not to corporate sponsors or oligarchs. You also get to join the live conversations, ask questions, and be part of the strategy in real time.

👉 2. Support the mission financially if you can.

Every contribution helps us investigate, travel, stream, organize, and keep exposing what they’re doing behind closed doors.

No amount is “too small.” It all adds up. It all matters.

👉 3. Volunteer and join the organizing team.

Email: levpttp@proton.me

Tell us how you want to help. This is how we turn outrage into organized power.

👉 4. Spread the word.

Share this Substack. Share the YouTube lives. Forward the emails. Talk to your friends, family, coworkers. Every share is a crack in their wall of propaganda.

👉 5. Grab Shadow Diplomacy and rep the No Kings movement.

Pick up Shadow Diplomacy and No Kings merch at:

https://levremembers.com

The book is the roadmap Trump never wanted you to see — the blueprint of what’s happening right now. The merch is our way of standing together and saying:

No Kings in America. Not Trump. Not anyone.

And make sure you’re subscribed to the YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@LevRemembers

This Is Our Line in the Sand

I won’t lie to you and say everything is fine. It’s not.

But I also won’t lie and say we’re powerless. We’re not.

The voters who showed up on November 4 proved it.

The anxiety in Trump’s world over the Epstein files proves it.

The quiet GOP defections and retirements prove it.

And you — reading this, supporting this, refusing to give up — prove it every single day.

They are counting on your exhaustion.

They are counting on your silence.

They are counting on you believing that nothing you do matters.

I’m asking you to prove them wrong.

Become a paid subscriber.

Support the mission.

Volunteer.

Share the truth.

Because as bad as things look, when we unite, when we organize, and when we stand shoulder to shoulder — there is nothing they fear more.

This is not just a community.

This is not just a newsletter.

This is a movement. This is our resistance. And we are just getting started.

With love, gratitude, and absolute determination,

-Lev Parnas