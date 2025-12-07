Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DontCallMeBoomerBabe's avatar
DontCallMeBoomerBabe
Dec 7

I really want to know if there is a coordinated way to get house republicans to retire sooner than later.... as in asap. Getting the house back to democrats leading would be huge. I would love to work on that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Fran's avatar
Fran
Dec 7

Thanks Lev. How do we specifically pressure Bongino? What time is the group call? I’m signed up as a volunteer and am ready for taking trump and his sycophantic toadies out of office and in to jail. And for rebuilding our democracy, stronger, better, and more just.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Lev Parnas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture