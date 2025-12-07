I hope you’re getting a little rest with your loved ones this weekend, because we just came through one of the heaviest – and most revealing – weeks yet.

This was the week the cracks inside MAGA started to deepen.

Share

My sources are telling me Dan Bongino is actively looking for a way out. When someone like Bongino starts planning his escape route, it means the pressure is working. It means the people on the inside know what’s coming – and they’re scared.

And we’re going to turn that crack into a break.

Because this isn’t just about Bongino. It’s about the entire corrupt ecosystem around Putin, Trump, Witkoff, Kushner, Venezuela, and the sanctions games they’re playing with our security and Ukraine’s survival. This week, we connected more dots, exposed more back-channel deals, and pulled the curtain back on more of the “business plans” they try to pass off as “peace.”

I know these people.

I was in that world.

I helped build MAGA.

Now I’m taking it apart one by one – and I’m doing it with you.

“Don’t listen to what they say. Watch what they do.”

This week, we watched what they did. Now we’re going to respond.

Week in Review: What We Exposed

Here’s what we broke and connected for you this week:

Putin, Trump, and Witkoff – The so-called “peace ideas” that are really carve-up-the-map business deals, treating Ukraine like a distressed property to be divided and sold off, not a sovereign nation filled with real people.

Trump’s attacks on Venezuela – The Oval Office war talk, the threats, the airspace chatter, the oil obsessions. The pattern is the same: destabilize, profit, and hand advantage to strongmen and oligarchs.

Sanctions and back-room bargaining – The quiet conversations about easing pressure on Russia, “take it or leave it” deals that reward Putin and sell out Ukraine’s future.

Dan Bongino’s escape plan – My sources confirm he’s looking to step away. That tells you everything you need to know about the danger he sees and the truth he’s been sitting on.

These aren’t isolated headlines. They’re pieces of one web – Putin, Trump, money, war, propaganda, and power.

And this community is here to expose that web before they wrap the country inside it.

How We Fight Back: Monday and Beyond

Now, here’s the part that matters most:

We are not just doomscrolling this.

We are organizing.

Tomorrow (Monday) we’re getting on a major organizing call to lock in our core team and structure around the volunteer hotline and the movement we’re building. That call is about putting real muscle behind everything we talk about here:

A clear action plan.

Defined roles and responsibilities.

A coordinated strategy to push back on propaganda, lift up truth, and protect democracy.

You’ll be hearing more from me this week about what comes out of that call – and how you can plug into the next level of this movement.

Volunteers, You Are the Engine

This entire movement runs on you – not corporate sponsors, not oligarchs, not billionaires.

If you want to help with research, social media, outreach, organizing, graphics, legal eyes on documents, or just being part of the signal that cuts through the noise, here’s how you jump in:

📧 Volunteer hotline: levpttp@proton.me

Tell us who you are, what you can do, and how you want to help. We’re building teams now.

And I want to give a special shout-out to some of the incredible people who have already stepped up and are helping to carry this load:

Jay, Ruthie, Lori, Cheryl, Kristen, Sue, Lisa, Julie, Betsy, Bill, Pegs, Riled Up, and Cheech – thank you for everything you’ve already done and are doing. We’ll be adding more names to this list as this family keeps growing.

This is what gives me hope. Not the headlines. You.

Your Role in This Movement

I’m risking a lot to bring you this information from the inside. I don’t have a safety net made of dark money and PACs. I have this community.

If you want this work to keep going – if you want to make sure we stay ahead of the press conferences and talking points – here’s what I need from you today:

Become a paid subscriber to this Substack.

That’s the foundation. It keeps this platform alive and amplifies our reach. Contribute if you can. Every single dollar helps power this movement. GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/9d432d782 Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/LEV-PARNAS PayPal :https://venmo.com/u/LEVPARNAS Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com Volunteer. Email levpttp@proton.me and tell us how you want to plug in. There is a role for everyone. Spread the message.

Share this letter. Re-stack it. Text it to three friends. Post it in your group chats. Help us reach the people who still don’t know what’s really going on.

“We are louder together than they are powerful alone.”

That’s not just a line. That’s our strategy.

Cracks Inside MAGA Are Our Opening

Let’s come back to Bongino for a second, because this matters.

When insiders like Dan Bongino start looking for exits, it tells you the machine is not as invincible as it wants you to believe. They know the legal risk. They know the lies. They know the damage. They’ve seen the receipts.

And they’re starting to get scared.

Our job is to keep the pressure on:

Exposing their deals.

Calling out their propaganda.

Offering a way out for those who finally choose country over cult.

I know how these people think. I was one of them. I sat in those rooms. I watched them plan this.

Now I’m dedicating the rest of my life to dismantling it – brick by brick, lie by lie, insider by insider – and I’m doing it with you.

Share

Writing This Chapter Together

I want you to really sit with this:

“History doesn’t just happen to us. We write it by what we choose to do – or not do – right now.”

When this chapter is over, what do you want to be able to say?

That you watched it unfold?

Or that you stood up, got loud, and joined a movement that fought back?

I know my answer.

I helped build MAGA.

Now I’m here, with you, taking it apart from the inside out.

If you’re with me, then:

Become a paid subscriber.

Contribute if you can via —

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/1cd4e6d91

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com.

Email the volunteer hotline at levpttp@proton.me.

Share this letter with at least three people who need to see it.

This isn’t just a community.

This is a movement.

And we’re just getting started.

With love and determination,

-Lev Parnas

P.S. If you haven’t yet picked up my book Shadow Diplomacy, now is the time. It’s the blueprint that connects everything you’re seeing play out right now – Putin, Trump, Venezuela, oligarch money, back-channel deals. When you read it, you’ll understand why none of this is random and why this work is so urgent. Grab your copy at LevRemembers.com, and while you’re there, check out the No Kings merch. Because in this movement, we answer to the people – no kings, no oligarchs, no dictators.