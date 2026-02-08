Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amy's avatar
Amy
3h

Not only did I share your petition, but I’m also rooting for Ukraine in the Olympics! We all must encourage those who face adversities. Which brings me to those fighting every day protesting on the streets in Minnesota , LA, Ohio,Maine, Arizona or any place where ICE’s bullies are terrorizing our neighborhoods. We are family and we are all in this fight together!

Thank you, Lev, for fighting for us and with us 💪🏼💪🏽💪🏾💪🏿

Reply
Share
Dawn Cali's avatar
Dawn Cali
3h

All comes down to Family-Biological and Adopted! It is everything in life.

Nothing more important than the People in your life and the People you help!

Enjoy your day! Safe travels this week.

Americans deserve better.

Reply
Share
6 replies
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lev Parnas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture