Family,

I hope today you’re finding at least a little bit of peace.

Maybe you’re with the people you love. Maybe you’re getting ready for the Super Bowl like I am. In our house, it’s a tradition. We sit together, we watch, we laugh. And most years it lands right around my birthday, which makes this weekend even more meaningful for me.

Share

Before anything else, I want to say thank you.

Thank you for the birthday wishes.

Thank you for the messages.

Thank you for the prayers and encouragement.

I’ve tried to respond to as many as I can, but if I missed yours, please know this:

I see you. I hear you. I’m grateful for you.

This community, this family, is the strength behind everything we are doing.

But I also need you to understand something.

Even on a Sunday… even with family… even during moments of rest…

we are preparing.

Because this week is critical.

Things are moving exactly the way I warned you.

They are rushing to lock in Project 2025. They are trying to package control as “reform.” What my sources have been telling me — and what many of you now see unfolding — is coordination behind the scenes involving people like Tulsi Gabbard working alongside John Ratcliffe and others to advance proposals like the Save America Act.

Let’s call this what it is.

This is not reform.

It is an attempt to redesign who gets to vote, which votes survive, and who ultimately holds power. They dress it up in patriotic language. They wrap it in words like integrity and security.

But the result is control.

And if we don’t push back now, they will try to make it permanent.

That is why I am going to Washington, D.C.

On the 11th, Pam Bondi will be in front of Congress.

In the days surrounding it, I have meetings lined up with lawmakers to deliver what we have gathered, what independent investigators uncovered, and what my sources continue to confirm.

I am not showing up empty-handed.

I’m bringing facts.

I’m bringing documentation.

I’m bringing your voices.

And at the center of it is the Epstein petition.

Let me be very clear why this matters.

For years, survivors have waited. The public has waited. Accountability has been delayed, redirected, buried under politics and excuses. The powerful hope people will get tired and move on.

We are not moving on.

Your signatures represent a demand that Congress use the authority it already has — subpoenas, hearings, sworn testimony — to force answers into the open. When I walk into those meetings, the strength of that petition shows them the country is watching.

👉 sign petition: https://www.change.org/p/demand-congress-subpoena-key-figures-on-epstein-case

It tells them Americans are done with silence.

Done with protection for the elite.

Done with delay.

If you have not signed yet, now is the time. If you already have, share it again. Every name adds weight. Every signature makes it harder for them to look away.

I am also bringing the work of fearless independent investigators who refused to let the story die.

Zev Shalev

Ellie Leonard

Kait Justice

The Krasensteins brothers.

My son Aaron.

They went line by line, document by document, building a record that cannot simply be waved away. I will be carrying that with me into rooms where decisions are made.

But before I walk into those rooms, I want you to understand the scope of what we are carrying with us.

We are bringing organized timelines.

We are bringing cross-referenced communications.

We are bringing flight records, financial pathways, business relationships, and witness material that independent investigators have been assembling piece by piece.

We are bringing documentation that raises serious questions about figures in Donald Trump’s orbit — names the public recognizes, people with wealth and influence, individuals who appear in or around the broader universe of the Epstein story. Individuals such as Howard Lutnick, Elon Musk, Steve Bannon, Donald Trump himself, and others who have been discussed publicly by reporters, commentators, and former insiders. Voices like Michael Cohen and Michael Wolff.

What we are delivering is not rumor.

It is a framework for Congress to follow the leads, subpoena what must be subpoenaed, and determine who knew what, when they knew it, and whether crimes were ignored or concealed.

We are also mapping potential financial intersections and international relationships that investigators believe deserve examination — including areas where Russian influence or leverage has long been suspected.

In other words, we are walking in with material that demands real investigation, not headlines, not spin, not delay.

But understand this:

Information alone is not enough.

It needs a movement behind it.

That’s where the volunteers come in

Right now, more than ever, we need people ready to help organize, share, reach communities, coordinate, amplify, and stand up locally while we push nationally.

Movements win because ordinary people decide to participate.

If you’ve been waiting for a moment to step forward, this is it.

Reach out:

levpttp@proton.me

Say you want to help. Our team will guide you. No special skills required — just commitment to democracy and the courage not to stay silent.

Become a paid subscriber

I want to be straight with you.

Paid Subscriptions fuel everything. They allow us to travel, investigate, produce, and most importantly, beat the algorithms that bury independent voices.

Each paid subscriber expands our reach. Each one helps put truth in front of new eyes.

It is one of the strongest ways to stand shoulder to shoulder with this movement.

If you can contribute financially

Taking this fight to Washington requires resources. Transportation, security, preparation, materials — it comes from here, from us.

If you are able:

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/243f42fd3

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle thereallevparnas@gmail.com

You are helping carry your own voice into Congress.

Share

And if you can’t

You are still family.

Your place here is not measured by money.

Share the petition.

Forward this letter.

Bring friends.

Help us grow.

Because unity is power.

And the one thing the people trying to control this country fear more than anything is Americans standing together and refusing to be quiet.

So let’s be loud.

This week, we start.

More soon.

— Lev

P.S. If you haven’t yet, go to LevRemembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — the book that connects the dots to what you’re watching unfold right now.

And while you’re there, pick up your Enough Is Enough gear.

Because it is.

Enough is enough.