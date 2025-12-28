Dear LevRemembers/VoiceFromUkraine Family,

The past several days have taken us on an emotional journey I still struggle to put into words. We’ve gone from joy, to heartbreak, and back again—reminded once more that God is great, and that even in the darkest moments, miracles still happen.

Just days ago, we witnessed one of those miracles. On Christmas, while most of the world was gathered around tables with family, Oleksandr filled his truck with generators, food, and humanitarian aid and drove straight toward the front lines—Kharkiv and Donetsk, among the hardest-hit places in Ukraine. Places without light. Without heat. Without certainty that tomorrow would come. Generator by generator, delivery by delivery, he brought hope where despair had taken hold.

Then came the phone call none of us were ready for.

The day after Christmas, while delivering aid directly on the front line—where most people would never dare to go—Oleksandr’s convoy came under fire. Witnesses told me that after the impact, Oleksandr crawled from the vehicle and began pulling generators and supplies away from the wreckage. Not to save equipment—but to save the people who needed it. As explosions echoed nearby, he kept going… until his body gave out. He collapsed and lost consciousness.

Oleksandr was rushed to a special military medical unit. The diagnosis was devastating: a major concussion, four broken ribs, and internal injuries. While fighting continued around them, we worked through the night to get him safely back to Kyiv, back to his family, and into a hospital where he could receive proper care.

And through it all—through the pain, through the injuries, through the chaos—the first words Alexander said to me on the phone were not about himself:

“We delivered the generators. We got the aid there. We got it done.”

That is what a true hero sounds like.

As he was being transported and treated, Ukraine endured yet another brutal night. Kyiv was attacked again. Sirens. Explosions. Darkness. Snow falling on streets without power. This is the reality Ukrainians are living in right now—and it’s exactly why we cannot stop.

While Alexander recovers, the mission must continue.

More generators are needed. More aid must be delivered. More voices must be amplified so the world does not look away while Ukraine is bombarded night after night. This is bigger than one man—but it is inspired by his courage.

Oleksandr asked me to share a message with you:

“Please don’t stop. Even if I’m healing, the work must go on. People are waiting in the dark.”

So today, I’m asking you—humbly and honestly—to help us carry this forward.

If you can donate, please do. If you can support, please do. And if you haven’t yet, become a paid subscriber so our platform can grow, break through the algorithms, and make our voices impossible to ignore—because right now, Ukraine needs all of us.

Most importantly, please contribute to our GoFundMe so we can keep funding generators, emergency aid, and the next missions:

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/44442e3ba

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Every contribution helps bring light where there is none.

Every share helps protect lives.

Every paid subscription helps us keep telling the truth when others fall silent.

Oleksandr risked his life so others could survive the night.

Let’s honor that sacrifice by making sure his work continues.

With gratitude, resolve, and faith,

Lev Parnas

