Lisa Farlin
Dec 2

Amen Lev! Thank you for writing this! We cannot let this abuse continue! He absolutely disgusts me. He is an abuser…full stop! Thank you and your daughter for the TRUTH with a capital T.

SLMontgo
Dec 2Edited

In 1992, I was 44 years old. I worked as support staff for consulting engineers. Several of the engineer partners had overly high opinions of themselves. One day one of them came up to me and demanded I stop the task I was dealing with to do something for him immediately. I told him I was presently helping the senior partner and would get to his task next. He fairly exploded and made a fundamental mistake: "See here, young lady, I---" I interupted him thus: "I am not a young lady. I am 44 years old and am NO ONE'S YOUNG LADY." He got a stunned look on his face and backed off.

I immediately went to the office staff supervisor to tell her about this and found her trying not to laugh - then she said, "Thank you! He's deserved that for far too long." I told her I would take the next day off, which was Friday, to decided how much longer I would stick around, and she agreed. She said these guys need to respect the work you do for them, so let them get along without you for a day.

The following Monday, I was greeted by the senior partner who told me that no one will ever make that mistake again, and the offender came to apologize and admit he was over the line. From then on, it was please, thank you, and when you have time could you...

I stood up for myself. I believe these women reporters have that very same right I exercised 33 years ago. Men will not change unless we change them by not standing for demeaning behavior.

In the 21st century, it doesn't matter who the attacker is, women can and must stand up for themselves because you'll grow old and grey waiting for someone else to do it.

The next woman reporter who tells Trump to shove it will become the instant hero for women nationwide. They will abuse us as long as we stand for it. DON'T STAND FOR IT. ‼️

