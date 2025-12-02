Dear Lev Remembers Family,

Today I had a very difficult conversation with my 18-year-old daughter.

She came home from college to visit, we were sitting together, and she asked me a question that honestly stopped me cold: “Dad, how come Donald Trump is allowed to talk to women the way he does? Isn’t there some kind of accountability? Isn’t a president supposed to set an example?”

I tell you honestly, folks — I was at a loss for words. One of the only times in my life I’ve truly been speechless. Because I don’t have a good answer for her. As a father to three incredible daughters, as a husband, as a son, I felt disgusted and ashamed that this is what my kids are seeing from a man who holds the highest office in the land. I didn’t know how to explain to my own child why the President of the United States is allowed to stand there on live TV and demean women, over and over, and no one seems to stop him.

That’s why I’m writing this emergency letter to you tonight.

This isn’t just another Trump rant. This is about how a man who spent years in the orbit of Jeffrey Epstein is now using live television to publicly humiliate women — and how the press is still rewarding him with cameras, microphones, and headlines.

Share

I know Donald Trump better than most of the people talking about him on TV. What you’re seeing right now with women reporters? That’s the real Trump. And he’s not even pretending anymore.

Watch the pattern.

Every time a woman journalist asks a tough question, he flips the same ugly switch. He sneers and talks over her. He calls her “nasty,” “stupid,” “piggy,” and worse. He mocks her appearance, her intelligence, her right to even be in the room. That’s not politics. That’s not “being tough on the media.”

If any boss talked to women like this in an office, HR would be called and lawyers would follow. If any teacher talked to a student like this, they’d be fired. If any man talked to your daughter, your wife, your sister like this in public, you wouldn’t stand for it. But because it’s Donald Trump, standing behind a podium, too many people still shrug and say, “That’s just Trump.”

No. This is harassment. This is abuse. And the entire world is watching it get normalized.

And I want you to do something else with me for a second.

I want each and every one of you to really think about who these women are. These are daughters. These are mothers. These are wives. These are friends. These are human beings who go home after being insulted and degraded by one of the most powerful man in the world, in front of millions of people. Imagine walking through your front door after a day like that and facing your kids, your partner, your parents, after being called “piggy,” “stupid,” or worse on live TV. Imagine your child asking, “Mom, why did he talk to you like that?” What do you say? How do we explain that to our kids? Is this the world we live in now — where a man with that much power can publicly abuse women and everyone just shrugs and moves on? Really think about that. Enough is enough.

People want to pretend this is some act, some “TV character.” It’s not. It comes from a lifetime of being surrounded by predators and enablers — people like Jeffrey Epstein — where women were treated as objects, currency, background noise. Ask yourself: why does Trump lose control so fast when a woman calmly corners him with facts? Why does he need to tear her down, personally and viciously, instead of just answering the question? Why is he so obsessed with discrediting any woman who challenges him?

Because deep down, he knows accountability is coming — including from the Epstein files. He knows those connections, those circles, those behaviors are going to look even worse in the light.

On top of that, don’t forget who we’re dealing with. Fact-checkers documented 30,573 false or misleading claims from Trump during his first term in the White House — more than 30,000 lies and distortions from one man, in one presidency. Every press conference, every gaggle, another flood of lies. The media runs to cover it, fact-check it, react to it… and Trump wins, because all he cares about is attention.

Now he’s weaponizing that attention not just to lie, but to degrade women reporters, turn press briefings into humiliation rituals, and distract from Epstein files and from his attacks on our democracy. And the media keeps showing up like it’s normal. It is not normal.

So here’s the question I can’t get out of my head: if this behavior would be unacceptable for any other man in any other workplace in America, why is it still acceptable at a Trump press conference?

Do something else with me.

Close your eyes and imagine this exact moment: Trump walks into a press conference, ready for his big show. He steps up to the podium, looks out… and the room is almost empty.

No CNN.

No MSNBC.

No ABC, CBS, NBC.

No major national papers.

Just a few friendly faces from OAN, Newsmax, and Fox.

No crowd to dominate. No women reporters to bully. No serious outlets to legitimize the circus.

You know what happens next? He loses it. The bully has no one left to perform for. The cameras he needs are gone. The oxygen is gone. And without that oxygen, his entire act falls apart.

That is the power the press could have — if they chose to use it.

For me, this is where I draw the line: if Donald Trump cannot treat women journalists like human beings, then no respectable outlet should be in that room. Major networks and newspapers need to stop pretending this is business as usual. Journalists’ organizations and unions should be demanding better — not just for their members, but for every woman who’s watching this and learning what men in power can get away with. Editors and executives have a decision to make: are you journalists, or are you producers for Trump’s abuse show?

We cannot keep rewarding this behavior with ratings and ad dollars. We cannot keep sending women into a room where their job description now includes being humiliated on live TV by a man who ran with Epstein and sees women as disposable.

This is where our movement comes in.

Because if we sit back and just “watch it unfold,” we are part of the problem. I’m asking you to turn this letter into action:

Share this everywhere. Post it, email it, text it. Tag networks, anchors, reporters. Make sure they see it. Don’t assume they’ve “thought of it already.” Force the conversation.

Call and email the newsrooms. Ask them directly: “Why are you still sending women into a room to be abused by Donald Trump on live TV?” Make them answer. Make them uncomfortable. Accountability starts with discomfort.

Stand up for women reporters in public. When you see clips of him degrading them, don’t just roll your eyes. Comment. Call it what it is. Show your friends and say, “If this were your daughter, would you accept it?”

Refuse to normalize this language. When someone shrugs and says, “That’s just Trump,” push back. If your boss, your neighbor, your teacher acted this way, what would happen? Why should he get a pass?

I’m not speaking as a distant commentator. I’m speaking as someone who’s been in Trump’s world, who has paid a heavy price, and who is still here because of you. I don’t have corporate sponsors. I don’t have a network paying me to stay quiet or stay “on message.” What I have is this community — and if we want to keep telling the truth, organizing, building pressure, and exposing what Trump and his circle are doing, I need you with me.

Share

Your support does three critical things: it keeps this platform independent and fearless; it helps us build the infrastructure to reach millions more people before it’s too late; and it sends a message to the media and the political class: “We are watching. We are organized. And we will not be quiet.”

If you’re able, I’m asking you — personally — to step up today.

Become a paid subscriber to this Substack so we can keep growing this movement and bringing you the truth the networks won’t touch.

Support the mission financially so I can stay on offense:

Grab Shadow Diplomacy at https://levremembers.com — the book Trump never wanted you to read, because it maps out exactly how these networks of power really work.

Subscribe to my YouTube channel Lev Remembers at https://www.youtube.com/@LevRemembers

At the end of the day, this isn’t just about Donald Trump. It’s about what we are willing to accept as a country. It’s about what kind of example we’re setting for our kids when they watch a man with that much power attack women in front of the world and see nobody step in to stop it.

Trump has shown us exactly who he is: a man who treats women as targets, who’s terrified of the truth in the Epstein files, who abuses the press and then demands its loyalty. The real question now is whether we’re willing to live with that — or whether we can look our children in the eye one day and say, “We did everything we could to stop this.”

After our conversation, I looked my daughter in the eyes and promised her I would use every inch of my platform to hold Donald Trump accountable for the way he talks to women — and to do everything in my power to stop him from getting away with it. I told her I would not stay silent, that I would call it out every time, and that I would ask this community to stand with me in that promise. So when you share this, when you speak up, when you support this work, you’re not just backing me — you’re standing with my daughter, and with every daughter who deserves a world where no man, especially not a president, can talk to women that way and walk away untouched.

I know where I stand. I’m asking you to stand there with me.

With love, fire, and absolute resolve,

-Lev Parnas