INSIDE THE MELANIA STORY THEY DON’T WANT YOU TO HEAR

Join me for a powerful, can’t-miss live as I’m joined by Zev Shalev, Dean Blundell, and a new addition to the Substack family, Scott McFarlane — as we break down the latest chaos, the real inside story involving Melania Trump, and everything they don’t want you to hear.

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This isn’t your typical panel.

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👉 If you want the facts, not the spin…

👉 If you want the inside perspective, not recycled headlines…

👉 Then you need to be in this live.

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Lev Parnas for Congress

Florida’s 27th District

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