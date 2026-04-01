Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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Mare Stone's avatar
Mare Stone
5d

I knew this was coming❗️

Tonight will be some of his most damning lies that will get him impeached.

You can’t believe anything he says, not even what he had for breakfast for gods sake. He’s a freak of nature that is a self loathing insufferable bastard❗️

And that’s being nice.

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Jacqueline Lloyd's avatar
Jacqueline Lloyd
5d

I’m hearing lots of congress retiring and a few people with motives like yourself running for congress. I’m praying you end up with a great team in congress. Get the old staid ones out. Set term limits for congress too!!!

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