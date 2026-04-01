Tonight, Donald Trump will walk out and address the nation.

And like always — millions will listen.

But here’s the difference between you and everyone else:

You already know what he’s going to say.

Because of this platform.

Because of the sources we have inside.

Because we are willing to do what others won’t.

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WHAT MY SOURCES ARE TELLING ME — AND WHY IT MATTERS

Let me be very clear with you:

Trump is scared.

Inside his inner circle, there is real concern right now.

They’re watching the polls

They’re seeing the backlash

They’re seeing Americans turn against this war

They’re seeing the global chaos spiral

And most importantly:

They know this is a war he cannot control.

Publicly, he’s projecting strength.

Privately?

There is panic.

WHAT HE’S GOING TO SAY TONIGHT (THE SCRIPT)

Based on everything coming from inside:

Here’s what you’re about to hear:

1. “The war is ending”

He will claim victory.

He will say the conflict with Iran is almost over — possibly within weeks.

2. “We’re pulling back”

He will signal a U.S. withdrawal — framing it as strength, not retreat.

3. “Gas prices will go down”

He knows Americans are feeling the pain — gas has already surged to around $4/gallon.

So he will promise relief.

He will promise stability.

4. “Mission accomplished”

He will claim Iran has been neutralized.

He will claim success.

5. “Peace is coming”

He will suggest diplomacy is working — even if nothing is actually resolved.

6. “America is winning”

He will wrap it all in a narrative of strength, control, and leadership.

THE TRUTH THEY DON’T WANT YOU TO SEE

Now listen carefully.

Because this is where reality separates from propaganda.

The truth is:

This war is not under control

The global situation is unstable

Allies are breaking away

People are dying — real people, real lives

And this conflict is far from resolved

We are watching instability across:

Ukraine

The Middle East

Israel & Palestine

Iran

And yes — right here at home

And while all of this is happening…

He is going to stand there and try to sell you calm.

WHAT HE’S REALLY DOING

This is not about informing you.

This is about buying time.

Time to:

Shift the narrative

Calm the markets

Distract the public

Prepare the next move

Because while he speaks…

He is still:

Pushing immigration crackdowns

Expanding ICE operations

Targeting voting rights

Playing geopolitical games behind the scenes

Watch what they do. Not what they say.

THE BIGGER TRUTH

Let me say something clearly that many are afraid to say:

Trump does not control this situation.

There are bigger forces at play.

Global power structures.

Back-channel negotiations.

Foreign influence.

And while he stands there tonight trying to project strength…

The reality is far more dangerous.

🚨 WHY THIS PLATFORM MATTERS (READ THIS CAREFULLY)

Everything you just read…

You will NOT hear it on mainstream media.

You will NOT hear it from politicians.

You are hearing it here because:

I have been inside that world

I know how these people operate

And I still have sources willing to risk everything

Let me be honest with you:

What we are doing here is dangerous.

For me.

For my sources.

We are exposing things before they happen.

And that comes at a cost.

So, If you believe in truth…

If you believe in exposing corruption…

If you want to stay ahead of what’s really happening…

I need you with me.

👉 Become a paid subscriber today

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✊ JOIN THE MOVEMENT

We are organizing.

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We are taking action.

📧 Volunteer: levpttp@proton.me

Phone calls.

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This is how we fight back.

When you watch Trump speak tonight…

Remember this:

You already know the script.

You already know the spin.

You already know the truth.

So don’t get distracted.

Don’t get manipulated.

And don’t fall for it.

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This is not just a platform.

This is a movement.

A movement built on truth.

On courage.

On people willing to stand up and say:

Enough is enough.

If you’re with me.

👉 Become a paid subscriber

👉 Share this

👉 Bring others into this movement

Because what’s coming next…

We expose it before it happens.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.