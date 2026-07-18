What a week.

If you’ve been reading me for a while, you know there’s one lesson I come back to again and again:

It’s never what they say. It’s what they do.

That isn’t just a line I repeat. It’s the lesson I learned the hard way after spending years inside that world.

Public speeches make headlines. Press conferences dominate cable news. But the decisions that shape events are usually made somewhere else, by people you’ve never seen, long before anyone steps in front of a camera.

That’s why I want you to read this carefully.

Don’t skim it.

Read it.

Because the next few months won’t be defined by a single speech, executive order, or headline. They’ll be shaped by decisions most people won’t notice until the consequences are already here.

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This wasn’t just another busy week in Washington.

It was a reminder that while everyone watches the spectacle, the machinery keeps moving.

On Thursday night, President Trump addressed the nation from the East Room of the White House.

For twenty-two minutes, he argued that America faces serious threats to the integrity of its elections. He spoke about declassified documents, foreign interference, and vulnerabilities in election systems, and directed the Justice Department to pursue investigations into what he described as wrongdoing.

After years of public claims about stolen elections, the address still did not present evidence that votes had actually been altered in an American election. Much of what was discussed centered on election security concerns that officials and cybersecurity experts have debated publicly for years.

If your reaction was, “That didn’t answer the biggest questions,” you’re not alone.

But here’s what’s important.

Thursday night’s speech was the setup.

Because what happened next received far less attention—even though it may prove far more consequential.

Friday Morning

The following day, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin warned that state election officials who failed to comply with federal citizenship-verification requirements could face criminal consequences, including prison time.

That deserves attention.

Election administration in the United States has historically been carried out by the states. That structure wasn’t accidental. It reflects a system designed to keep control of elections from being concentrated in Washington.

Any suggestion that local election officials could face federal criminal liability raises important questions about the balance between federal and state authority.

By then, however, the cameras had already moved on.

So had the headlines.

That’s exactly why I keep coming back to the same point.

The speech captured everyone’s attention.

The policy discussion that followed may prove far more significant.

That’s the difference between watching politics and watching government.

Too often, we focus on the speech from the podium while missing what’s happening inside agencies, courtrooms, and policy offices.

In my experience, that’s where the real story usually begins.

At the center of all of this is a single figure.

The President said the Department of Homeland Security had identified approximately 278,000 noncitizens registered to vote. DHS followed with a state-by-state breakdown: as many as 190,832 in California, 35,152 in New Jersey, 15,903 in Nevada, and 14,576 in Pennsylvania.

Those are remarkably precise numbers.

So far, DHS has not publicly explained how it arrived at them.

Not to reporters.

Not to the states.

Nevada’s secretary of state’s office rejected the figures as highly speculative, saying DHS had not provided the information needed to evaluate them. Pennsylvania Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt asked DHS to share both its methodology and the underlying list so the state could review the work.

One detail continues to stand out to me.

At a background briefing before the speech, a White House official said the comparison relied on commercial data.

David Becker, executive director of the Center for Election Innovation and Research, argued that commercial databases generally cannot be matched reliably against public voter files because they often lack the unique identifiers needed to distinguish people with common names.

If that’s true, a comparison built that way may not identify noncitizens.

It may instead identify people who share similar names.

We’ve seen problems like this before. Previous efforts including some in Florida produced lists that ultimately included many eligible American citizens.

I have a pretty good idea which names get flagged by systems like this.

And I have a pretty good idea whose grandmother ends up standing at a polling place trying to prove she’s exactly who she’s always been.

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None of this began on Thursday.

To understand this week, you have to step back and look at the last eighteen months. Viewed one headline at a time, each development can seem isolated. Viewed together, they tell a larger story.

March 2025. An election-related executive order sought to require documentary proof of citizenship for federal voter registration and prevent states from counting mail ballots received after Election Day.

Federal courts blocked key provisions. Later that year, a court permanently struck the proof-of-citizenship requirement, concluding that a president cannot unilaterally change election procedures because that authority rests with Congress and the states.

2025 into 2026. The SAVE Act. Legislation requiring proof of citizenship to register and government-issued photo identification to vote in federal elections. Supporters describe it as an election-integrity measure. Critics argue that documentation requirements can create obstacles for some eligible voters, including married women whose names have changed, rural voters, elderly voters, and some naturalized citizens.

March 2026. Executive Order 14399. In my view, this became one of the most significant developments, even though it received relatively little sustained attention.

The order directs DHS, working with the Social Security Administration, to compile information related to voter eligibility and transmit it to state election officials ahead of federal elections.

It also addresses mail voting.

Among other provisions, the order directs the Postal Service to deliver mail ballots only to individuals on an approved participation list, requires states to notify USPS before federal elections about their mail-voting procedures, and proposes tying certain federal election funding to state compliance.

I want to pause there, because I don’t think this received the attention it deserved.

For me, the issue isn’t simply a debate over mail voting. It’s the proposed role of federal agencies in determining how ballots are processed and delivered. The Postal Service later published proposed rules that would allow it to block delivery of mail ballots to individuals not appearing on a verified list.

Around the same period, the President publicly called for the federal government to take a larger role in election administration by imposing national rules that would override some state practices.

June 2026. A federal judge blocked key provisions of the mail-voting order.

This week. DHS released a figure without publishing its methodology. The President highlighted it during a primetime address. The Secretary of Homeland Security warned that officials who failed to comply could face criminal consequences.

Executive order. Court challenge.

Legislation. Continued debate.

Another executive order. Another legal challenge.

Then a nationally televised address and a warning to election officials.

I don’t see those as isolated events.

I see a sequence.

And there’s one more detail worth noticing.

Ninety days for postal notification.

Sixty days for list transmission.

Those aren’t just deadlines.

They’re dates on a calendar.

Which brings me back to where I started.

The people speaking from the podium aren’t necessarily the same people developing policy behind the scenes.

While the speech dominated the news cycle, the Justice Department continued litigation involving voter rolls and a DHS verification system. Those cases remain the subject of ongoing court proceedings.

That work is carried out by policy officials, agency staff, and lawyers—not only by the public figures giving speeches.

I understand that distinction because I spent years inside that world.

Now I want to explain how I interpret those events—and then share with you, what I’m hearing.