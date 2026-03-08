LEV PARNAS FOR CONGRESS — LIVE CAMPAIGN UPDATE

Join me live as I take you behind the scenes of my run for Congress in Florida’s 27th District. A lot is happening right now — and I want you to hear it directly from me.

Since announcing my campaign, the reaction from Trump’s circle and the political machine has been exactly what we expected. They’re already preparing their war chests and political attacks, because they know one thing:

Nobody knows how their corruption works better than I do.

But let me be clear about something.

This campaign is not just about one district, one state, or one race.

This campaign is about taking our country back and defending our democracy from the corruption and extremism that has taken over our politics.

I didn’t enter this race because it would be easy. I entered it because it’s necessary.

And I can’t do it alone.

If you believe in accountability…

If you believe our government should serve the people, not powerful insiders…

If you believe it’s time to stand up and say enough is enough…

Then I’m asking you to stand with me.

👉 Contribute to the campaign here: https://levparnas.org/

Every contribution — no matter the size — helps us build the movement needed to take on the political machine and win.

Join me live, spread the word, and if you can, support this campaign today.

Together, we can take our country back.

— Lev Parnas for Congress 2026 | Florida’s 27th District