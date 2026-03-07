LEV PARNAS FOR CONGRESS SPECIAL LIVE W? JOY REID

First, I want to say thank you to everyone who tuned in to Joy Reid Live. And a special thank you to Joy Reid for giving me the opportunity to speak directly to the American people — and for her powerful support of my run for Congress in Florida’s 27th District.

That support means a lot. But what matters even more is what this campaign represents.

This isn’t a typical political campaign.

This is a grassroots movement built by people who are tired of watching corruption, lies, and power games dominate Washington while ordinary Americans pay the price.

I’ve seen how the system works from the inside.

I’ve been in the rooms. I’ve watched the deals happen. I’ve seen how networks of power protect people like Donald Trump and the loyalists he’s placed throughout government and Congress.

And that’s exactly why I’m running.

Not to become part of the system — but to expose it and dismantle it.

Let me also be clear about something else.

While I’m running to represent the people of Florida’s 27th District, this campaign is about something even bigger than one district.

I’m running to help take our country back.

Because the truth is, very few people understand Donald Trump, his network, and his movement the way I do. I’ve seen it from the inside. I know how it operates. And I know how dangerous it is when that system spreads through Congress and government unchecked.

This campaign is about standing up not only for my constituents, but for Americans everywhere who are tired of watching our democracy pushed to the brink.

Enough is enough.

It’s time to take our democracy back.

It’s time to take our country back.

Let me be clear about something that makes this campaign different:

I will not take money from corporate PACs.

I will not take money from special interests.

I will not take money from the same power brokers who have corrupted Washington for decades.

My loyalty is to you — the people.

That means this campaign depends entirely on something far more powerful than corporate money.

It depends on grassroots support.

Every small contribution helps us:

Reach voters across Florida’s 27th District

Build a campaign strong enough to challenge the political machine

Stand up to the networks of power that want to keep the truth buried

And let me tell you something honestly.

The moment I announced my candidacy, the people who fear accountability started paying attention. They know exactly what it means if someone who has seen their system from the inside walks into Congress ready to expose it.

That’s why this fight is so important.

And that’s why your support right now matters more than ever.

If you believe we need leaders who will stand up to corruption — not protect it — then I’m asking you today to become part of this movement.

Please contribute to the campaign today.

Every dollar helps us build a campaign powered by the people, not by corporations.

👉 Support the campaign here: https://levparnas.org/

This year is about action.

Not silence.

Not fear.

Not letting the same broken system continue.

Together we can win Florida’s 27th District and send someone to Congress who knows the truth — and isn’t afraid to fight for it.

Thank you for standing with me.

— Lev Parnas

Candidate for Congress | Florida’s 27th District

P.S. If you believe in what we’re building, please don’t keep this message to yourself. Share it, restack it, and tell others about this campaign. Grassroots movements grow one person at a time — and together we can make history.