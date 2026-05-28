Lev Parnas has news to share - Live with Scott MacFarlane and Lev Parnas

LIVE SPECIAL: Lev Parnas with Scott MacFarlane

Join me for an important live conversation with Scott MacFarlane as we break down the latest updates and breaking news surrounding the E. Jean Carroll case, what it means in this moment, the political pressure we are witnessing, my congressional run, and much more.

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This is bigger than one show, one story, or one election. This is about standing together, demanding accountability, and fighting for a country that belongs to the people again.

Join us live. Support the platform. Support the movement. Let’s make our voices impossible to ignore.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

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Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away