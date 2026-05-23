Lev Remembers | 1776 Ways MAGA Messed Up Memorial Day | The Joy Reid Show LIVE!

BREAKING: Join Me Live with Joy-Ann Reid

Join me for a special live conversation with Joy-Ann Reid as we break down the breaking news, connect the dots, and discuss what it all means for our country and our democracy.

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This is exactly why independent voices matter. While too many in the mainstream media are still catching up, we are having the conversations that matter — in real time, with the truth front and center.

You do not want to miss this special. Join me live, share it, restack it, and bring someone with you.

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Join me with Joy-Ann Reid. The news is breaking. The stakes are real. And we are just getting started.

— Lev Parnas

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