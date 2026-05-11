Lev Remembers Breaking Special Update: Hantavirus, the Postal Service, and Trump’s Midterm Election Playbook

I’ve been warning you: this is not just about one story, one headline, or one agency. This is about a pattern.

Tonight, I’m breaking down what I’m hearing about the Trump administration watching the hantavirus situation, how Stephen Miller and others may be looking at ways to use fear and public health as a political weapon heading into the midterms, and now the latest reporting around Trump pushing the Postal Service into the mail-in ballot fight.

Hantavirus. Mail-in ballots. The Postal Service. Midterm elections.

At first, they may look disconnected. But when you understand how these people operate, you see the playbook. Create fear. Control the process. Attack voting by mail. Question the legitimacy of ballots. And then use the chaos to grab power.

This is exactly why I built Lev Remembers — to connect the dots before the mainstream media catches up.

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-Lev Parnas

PS: If you haven’t yet, go to LevRemembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy—the book that connects the dots you’re watching play out in real time between Putin, Trump, and Ukraine

And while you’re there, support Ukraine by grabbing Voice from Ukraine gear. This is more than a community. It’s a movement—and we’re not backing down