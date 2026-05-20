Lev Remembers | COVER to COVER-UP - Lev Speaks

The past 48 hours are something I will never forget.

I traveled to New York to stand with the Epstein survivors, their families, advocates, and so many others for the 24-hour reading of the Epstein files. I went there to speak. I went there to read. I went there to stand beside the people who have carried this pain for far too long.

But I want you to know something.

When I stood there, I did not stand there alone.

I stood there with all of you.

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Every single one of you who has supported this platform, shared these stories, subscribed, commented, restacked, watched, donated, and refused to look away — you were there with me.

When I spoke, I spoke with our community behind me.

When I read, I read with your voices in my heart.

Because what we are building here at Lev Remembers is not just a newsletter. It is not just a show. It is not just another place to talk about the news.

It is a movement of people who refuse to be silent.

And now, more than ever, it is up to us to keep these voices loud and strong.

Because there is no more legacy media coming to save us.

We saw that clearly.

A 24-hour reading of the Epstein files took place. Survivors, families, advocates, and ordinary citizens stood together demanding truth and accountability. And what did most of the legacy media do?

They ignored it.

They did not cover the reading. They did not center the survivors. They did not tell the country what was happening.

Instead, they chased Donald Trump around and covered press hits about his ballroom.

That tells you everything.

That tells you why independent media matters.

That tells you why this platform matters.

That tells you why we cannot wait for someone else to speak the truth.

Because if we do not keep these voices alive, they will bury them.

Walking into that room, seeing the files, feeling the weight of what was being read aloud, was extremely heavy. You could feel it immediately. You could feel the pain. You could feel the courage. You could feel the weight of those names, those stories, those documents, and those survivors who have had to fight again and again just to be heard.

These files are not just paper.

They are lives.

They are trauma.

They are evidence of a system that protected the powerful while survivors were left to carry the wounds.

And standing there, being part of something so powerful, so raw, and so human, reminded me why this work matters.

It also brought me back to the moments over these past weeks that have stayed with me and will never leave me.

I will never forget traveling to Washington, D.C., sitting in that room right next to the survivors, watching Pam Bondi.

There she was, sitting in a position of power, representing the Department of Justice, representing an institution that is supposed to protect victims and fight for justice.

And instead of speaking for the survivors, instead of honoring their pain, instead of facing them with the dignity they deserved, she would not even turn around and look at them.

I watched the pain on their faces.

I watched them walk out of that room carrying the weight of being ignored by the very people who were supposed to protect them.

That moment stayed with me.

Then I stood in Washington at the Butterfly Vigil for Virginia Giuffre, listening to her brother speak about her courage and what she endured to expose the truth.

Virginia’s voice is one that must never be forgotten.

I need you to take the time to listen to it.

Do not scroll past it.

Do not treat it like another headline.

Listen.

Really listen.

Because when you hear Virginia’s voice, when you understand what she went through, and when you understand what it cost her to tell the truth, you understand why this fight cannot stop.

I also shared the voice of Maria Farmer.

Maria was supposed to be at the public hearing in West Palm Beach

a few weeks ago, but she was so sick she could not make it. Even then, her voice was still present. Her story was still present. Her pain was still present.

And I need you to listen to her.

Because Maria Farmer was one of the first to try to sound the alarm. She spoke out when powerful people wanted silence. She told the truth when the system did not want to hear it. And like so many survivors, she paid a price for that courage.

Then there is Roza.

I sat in that hearing and listened as Roza spoke about what happened to her, how she was exploited, and how the system failed her again. I listened as she described not only the horror of what Epstein’s world did, but the pain that continues when institutions mishandle survivors, expose them, dismiss them, or treat their stories like paperwork instead of human lives.

Her testimony was heartbreaking.

And it was powerful.

Because when you listen to Roza, you understand something very clearly: the pain does not stop when the abuse ends.

The pain continues when the government fails you.

The pain continues when powerful people are protected.

The pain continues when survivors are forced to relive everything just to be heard.

As a father, as a son, and as someone with daughters, I cannot even begin to imagine the pain these young women have carried — not only what they went through then, but what they are still being forced to go through now.

And then there is Katie Johnson.

Katie Johnson is the name used by a woman who alleged that when she was just 13 years old, she was raped in connection with Jeffrey Epstein’s world. Her case was withdrawn just days before the 2016 election, after her attorney said she had received threats. Since then, the public has not heard from her in the same way again.

A 13-year-old girl.

A child.

Someone who tried to come forward and whose story disappeared into fear, threats, politics, and silence.

I want you to listen to her own words.

Do not scroll past that video.

I know it is hard to hear. I know it is painful. I know it is uncomfortable.

But I need you to listen.

Because you cannot understand why this fight matters unless you are willing to hear the voices they tried to bury.

Listen to Virginia.

Listen to Maria.

Listen to Roza.

Listen to Katie Johnson’s words.

Not because it is easy.

Because it is necessary.

It is one thing to talk about the Epstein files.

It is another thing to hear the human beings behind them.

Once you hear them, you cannot look away.

This is why we cannot stop.

This is why we cannot get tired.

This is why we cannot let the powerful bury the truth.

This is why we must stand with every survivor whose name we know, every survivor whose name we do not know, every survivor who has spoken, and every survivor still waiting for the strength, safety, or justice to speak.

We stand for every Katie Johnson out there — every child, every survivor, every voice that was threatened, dismissed, silenced, or erased.

And we stand together.

Together, our voices are stronger than their cover-up.

Together, our voices are stronger than their money.

Together, our voices are stronger than their power.

And that is exactly why this community matters.

Because mainstream media moves on.

Politicians move on.

Powerful people wait for the outrage to fade.

But we do not move on.

We remember.

We expose.

We stand with the survivors.

We stand with Ukraine.

We stand with truth.

We stand with the American people whose voices have been drowned out by the political machines.

And we stand against corruption, cover-ups, and the powerful people who think they can operate above the law.

That is the mission of Lev Remembers.

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I am not just speaking about accountability.

I am acting on it.

I am traveling. I am showing up. I am standing in the room. I am reading the files. I am listening to survivors. I am sharing their voices. I am using this platform to make sure the stories they tried to bury are heard by as many people as possible.

And I need you to be part of that.

Take the time to listen to these segments.

Share them.

Send them to someone who still thinks this is just another news story.

Send them to someone who needs to understand what this really is.

Because when people hear the voices of survivors, when they hear Virginia, Maria, Roza, Katie Johnson, and others, they understand that this is not political theater. This is not gossip. This is not some old scandal.

This is about children.

This is about trafficking.

This is about abuse.

This is about powerful people being protected.

This is about survivors being ignored.

And this is about whether we still have the courage to demand justice.

That is also why I am running for Congress.

Because I do not want to just speak truth outside the halls of power.

I want to go into Washington and make sure survivors’ voices are heard there.

I want to make sure the voices from Ukraine are heard there.

I want to make sure the voices of the American people are heard there — the people who have been forgotten, ignored, priced out, lied to, and drowned out by political machines that care more about power than people.

And I want to make sure the powerful are held accountable there.

I want to make sure people like Donald Trump, Pam Bondi, Todd Blanche, and every person who helped protect the rich and powerful understand that enough is enough.

We cannot take anymore.

The survivors cannot take anymore.

The American people cannot take anymore.

But I cannot do this without you.

This platform only exists because of this community.

Every paid subscriber helps me keep going.

Every share helps break through the algorithm.

Every comment, like, and restack helps make sure these stories reach more people.

Every contribution helps me travel, report, speak, stream, organize, and keep exposing what they want buried.

So I am asking you directly:

Please do whatever you can today.

Subscribe if you have not already.

Become a paid subscriber if you can.

Share this with someone who still believes accountability matters.

Support the platform directly if you are able:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

And if you are an American citizen, please consider contributing to my congressional campaign at LevParnas.org.

Because this is bigger than me.

This is bigger than one speech.

This is bigger than one reading.

This is about building a movement powerful enough to stand with survivors, defend democracy, support Ukraine, expose corruption, hold the powerful accountable, and be a voice for the American people whose voices have been drowned out by the political machines.

The past 48 hours reminded me why we do this.

When I stood there, I carried you with me.

And I want you to know how much that meant.

This community gave me the strength to walk into that room and speak from the heart.

Now we keep going.

We keep listening.

We keep sharing their voices.

We keep standing with the survivors.

We keep fighting for truth.

We keep fighting for accountability.

Because justice should never be reserved only for the powerful.

With love and gratitude,

-Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away