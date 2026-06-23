Lev Remembers | Inside Report - A Broken MOU, A Regime Losing Control, and More

While the media and the pundits are busy obsessing over the color of the Lincoln Memorial pool, Donald Trump is moving in plain sight to do something far more dangerous: seize control of the next election.

This is what I broke down in today’s live — the real inside report on what Trump is doing through DHS, DOJ, the intelligence community, mail-in voting attacks, voter-roll pressure, Homeland Security grants, and the machinery of government itself.

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They want you distracted by the spectacle. I want you focused on the operation.

As I’ve told you from day one, I will always bring you the inside report — not the noise, not the spin, not the distraction, but what is really happening behind the curtain.

If you haven’t yet become a paid subscriber, now is the time. Your support helps keep this platform growing, independent, and able to keep bringing you the truth when the media refuses to connect the dots.

Every dollar matters. Every share matters. Every person you bring into this fight matters.

If you’d like to contribute directly:

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And please visit LevForCongress.org for the latest updates on my congressional run. There is a lot coming. Stay tuned.

This is bigger than one headline. This is bigger than one show. This is about stopping the people who are trying to steal our democracy in broad daylight.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away