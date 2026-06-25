Lev Remembers | Inside Report - Federalizing Elections, Mail-In Ballots, and the Potential US-Russia Partnership

Tonight on Lev Remembers Live, I’m breaking down what is really happening behind the headlines — from Trump’s backchannel dealings and the Nord Stream pipeline, to the attack on our elections, the pardon machine, and the gas-price blame game.

This is bigger than one story. This is about power, corruption, control, and the fight to expose it before it’s too late.

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Please help spread this message far and wide. Share it. Restack it. Send it to your friends, your family, your group chats — everywhere. We are fighting through an algorithm that tries to bury the truth, and the only way we break through is together.

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And please visit LevForCongress.org for the latest updates on my congressional campaign, what we’re building, and how you can be part of it.

This is not just a show.

This is a fight for truth, accountability, and the future of this country.

Join me tonight. Share this everywhere.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away