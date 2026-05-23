Lev Remembers | INSIDE REPORT - Tulsi Down, Hunter Speaks Out, and a Wartime Dictator?

TONIGHT: A Powerful Friday Special Edition of Lev Remembers

This has been a week I will never forget.

I traveled to New York to stand with the Epstein survivors at the Memorial Reading — and I was deeply honored to be asked to speak on their behalf. So many of you told me you did not get to see that speech live. Tonight, I will share it with you.

Because we are not forgetting the survivors.

We are not moving on.

And we are not allowing powerful people — Republican, Democrat, wealthy, famous, or politically connected — to bury the truth.

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Then we go into the breaking news:

Donald Trump traveled to China for the ceremony and the photo opportunities — while Vladimir Putin arrived days later and strengthened his strategic relationship with Xi Jinping. I have been warning you: watch Putin, watch Xi, and watch how they are boxing Trump in while he thinks he is winning.

We will break down the Hunter Biden interview with Candace Owens

And then we go into the biggest breaking story of the day:

Tulsi Gabbard is out as Director of National Intelligence.

I have been telling you to watch Tulsi Gabbard. Tonight, we break down what her departure means, who steps in next, why Aaron Lukas matters, and what this tells us about the power struggles inside Donald Trump’s intelligence apparatus.

This is not just another Friday night show.

This is the inside report.

This is where we connect the dots.

This is where we stand with survivors, follow the money, expose corruption, and continue to speak truth to power — no matter where the truth leads.

Join me tonight for a powerful Friday special edition of Lev Remembers. You do not want to miss this one.

And before tonight’s show, I need to ask for your support.

This platform exists because of you. There are no corporate sponsors deciding what I can say. There are no powerful interests paying me to look the other way. Every report, every live show, every investigation, and every moment of accountability is made possible by this community.

Please become a paid subscriber today.

Even one month of support helps keep this platform independent, helps us grow our reach, and helps ensure that I can continue bringing you the stories others will not touch.

For those who want to support this independent platform directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

And for American citizens who want to support my campaign for Congress in Florida’s 27th District, please contribute at:

LevParnas.org

Only U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents may contribute to the congressional campaign. If you cannot contribute to the campaign, or you want to go the extra mile to support this work, please become a paid subscriber or contribute directly through Venmo, PayPal, or Zelle to help keep this platform alive and independent.

Tonight, we stand with survivors.

Tonight, we follow the truth.

Tonight, we connect the dots.

United we stand. Divided we fall.

Speak truth to power.

Love conquers hate.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away