LEV REMEMBERS INSIDER REPORT

My dear friends,

Tonight is one of those nights where everything is converging — war drums beating overseas, chaos here at home, and the truth being buried under headlines designed to distract you.

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Join me LIVE for a critical edition of Lev Remembers: The Insider Report, where I’m breaking down what’s really happening behind the scenes — not the version you’re getting from mainstream media, but the reality I know from the inside.

We’re talking about:

The dangerous escalation with Iran and what it actually means

The shutdown chaos and why it’s not an accident

The fractures inside Trump’s inner circle they don’t want you to see

And the bigger picture — how all of this connects

This isn’t just another show. This is information you need to understand where this country is heading next.

🔴 THIS PLATFORM ONLY WORKS BECAUSE OF YOU

If you’ve been watching, reading, and learning — now is the time to step up.

👉 Become a paid subscriber

This is how we grow. This is how we break the algorithm. This is how we keep speaking truth to power without interference. Paid subscribers don’t just support — they fuel this movement and get access to deeper conversations, live chats, and direct engagement.

👉 Join the movement — volunteer with us

Email: levpttp@proton.me

We are building something real here — not just a community, but a force for change.

👉 Support the campaign

Go to levparnas.org

I’m not running because we need another politician — I’m running because we need fighters. People who know the system, who’ve seen it from the inside, and who are ready to expose it and fix it.

The truth is — what’s happening right now is not normal. And if we don’t stay informed, engaged, and united… we risk losing more than we realize.

So join me tonight. Stay informed. Stay sharp.

And if you believe in what we’re building — stand with me.

This isn’t just a platform.

This is a movement.

PS: If you haven’t yet, go to levremembers.com and get your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — the book they don’t want you to read, the one that lays out exactly what you’re now watching play out in real time.

And if you want to support me personally and help fuel this fight, you can do so here:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Also check out the “Enough Is Enough” gear—because this isn’t just a message anymore… it’s a movement.