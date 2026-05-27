My dear Lev Remembers family,

There is major news coming this week.

There are announcements I have been preparing to share with you, developments happening behind the scenes, and breaking information that I believe will matter deeply to everyone who has followed my work and stood by this platform.

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But before I make those announcements, I need to speak to you directly and honestly about Lev Remembers — what this platform has become, what it means to me, and why some difficult changes are now necessary.

This is not an easy letter for me to write.

When I came to Substack, I made a promise to myself: I would use this platform to give people access to the truth as directly and openly as possible.

I did not come here to repeat television headlines.

I did not come here to recycle talking points.

I did not come here to tell you what everyone else was already saying.

I came here because I have lived through things most commentators have only talked about. I have been inside the rooms. I have known the players. I have seen how power really operates when the cameras are turned off and the public is being told a completely different story.

And since the beginning, I have tried to share as much of that with you as I possibly could.

The breaking information.

The warnings.

The inside reports.

The live conversations.

The stories that were uncomfortable, dangerous, or ignored until they could no longer be ignored.

For those of you who have joined recently, I invite you to go back through the archive of this platform. Read the letters. Watch the reports. Look at the warnings I shared and the stories I followed when others were not paying attention.

Judge this platform by the work.

Judge it by the information.

Judge it by whether I have been willing to speak truth to power even when doing so came at a real personal cost.

Because Lev Remembers is different.

This is not a large corporate media company backed by studios, sponsors, investors, production teams, and television budgets.

This is me speaking directly to you.

No corporate executive deciding what I can or cannot say.

No political party controlling the message.

Just the truth as I see it, the information I receive, the experiences I lived, and the responsibility I feel to tell you what is happening before it is too late.

But today, I also have to tell you the truth about something more personal.

I cannot continue doing all of this the same way I have been doing it.

The Truth About Where We Are

Over the past several months, this platform has not grown the way I hoped it would. In many ways, it has declined at a time when the information I am bringing you has become more important than ever.

I cannot pretend I know every reason why.

Maybe people are struggling financially. I understand that. Groceries cost more. Gas costs more. Rent costs more. Families are being forced to make impossible decisions every month.

Maybe people have become used to receiving almost everything here for free.

Maybe larger media operations, with bigger budgets and more production resources, are simply better positioned to grow quickly, even when much of what they offer is information you can find almost anywhere else.

Whatever the reason, the reality is the same:

I have been trying to compete in a world of large productions and well-funded media voices while bringing you something far more personal, far more independent, and far more difficult to produce.

And I cannot keep giving nearly all of that work away for free while this platform struggles to survive.

I wish I could.

I truly do.

Because my goal was never to shut anyone out. My goal was never to make the truth available only to those who could afford it. My goal was to build a family, a movement, and an independent source of information that belonged to all of us.

That goal has not changed.

But in order for this platform to survive, the way I operate it now has to change.

What Will Be Changing

I want to be very clear: I am not abandoning this community, and I am not disappearing from those of you who cannot become paid subscribers right now.

I will continue bringing everyone in this community regular, public programming so that you remain informed, connected, and part of the conversation.

Lev Remembers Live: The Insider Report will continue every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7 p.m. Eastern.

Voice from Ukraine: The Live Report will continue every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. Eastern.

Those programs are part of the heartbeat of this platform. They matter to me, and I know they matter to many of you. They will remain a place where this community can come together, understand what is happening, and hear the information the mainstream media too often ignores or arrives at far too late.

But beyond those regular live reports, much of the additional content I produce will increasingly be reserved for paid subscribers.

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That includes special breaking-news updates, deeper insider reports, urgent written analysis, paid-subscriber Q&As, special live programming, behind-the-scenes information, and the reporting that requires the greatest amount of time, effort, resources, and personal risk to bring to you.

I do not make this decision lightly.

I make it because I want this platform to survive.

I make it because I want to continue doing this work.

I make it because there is important information ahead, and I refuse to let this platform fade away simply because independent voices cannot match the financial resources of larger media operations.

To Those Who Cannot Subscribe Right Now

I need you to hear this directly from me:

You are still part of this family.

Please do not feel pushed aside.

Please do not feel embarrassed.

Please do not think that your support does not matter.

I know there are people here who believe deeply in this platform but cannot afford another monthly expense right now. I know there are families choosing between bills, food, medicine, gas, and the basic necessities of life.

I understand that.

And I will never measure your commitment to this community only by whether you can afford a paid subscription.

You can still support this platform by becoming a subscriber, joining the regular live reports, liking the letters, commenting, restacking, sharing this work with your friends and family, and helping new people discover what we are building here.

Every share matters.

Every restack matters.

Every person you bring into this community matters.

My hope is that this change is temporary. My hope is that we grow strong enough and stable enough that I can once again open even more of my work to everyone.

That is what I want.

That is what I am working toward.

But until we reach that point, I have to make the changes necessary to keep Lev Remembers alive.

To Those Who Can Become Paid Subscribers

For those of you who can afford to support this platform, I am asking you today, humbly and directly:

Please become a paid subscriber to Lev Remembers.

Not simply because certain content will be behind a paywall.

Become a paid subscriber because you believe independent voices matter.

Become a paid subscriber because you believe the truth should not depend on corporate sponsors, television executives, political parties, or massive production companies.

Become a paid subscriber because you believe there is value in hearing from someone who has lived inside the world he now reports on.

Become a paid subscriber because you understand that the information I bring you is different from recycled headlines and rehearsed panel discussions.

Your paid subscription is not just access.

It is protection for this platform.

It is support for independent reporting.

It is the reason I can keep speaking out.

It is the reason I can keep bringing you the information, the warnings, the live reports, and the inside perspective that made this community different in the first place.

I am not asking you to pay for the same news you can hear everywhere else.

I am asking you to help preserve something you cannot find everywhere else.

A platform built from lived experience.

A platform built on courage.

A platform built on truth.

A platform built by someone who has seen the machinery from the inside and has made the decision to expose it, no matter how uncomfortable or costly that becomes.

And I want you to understand why I am writing this today.

There is major breaking news coming this week.

There are important announcements ahead.

There is information developing right now that I will be bringing to this community, and I believe the days ahead will make it clear why independent voices and independent platforms matter so much.

We are living through a moment when too many people are being distracted, divided, manipulated, and overwhelmed by noise.

Large productions may have polished studios.

They may have bigger budgets.

They may have entire teams creating content around the clock.

But they do not have my story.

They do not have my sources.

They do not have my experience.

They were not in the rooms I was in.

They did not see what I saw.

And they are not willing to say many of the things I am willing to say directly to you.

That is why this platform matters.

That is why it must survive.

And that is why I am asking you to stand with me now.

If you are able, please become a paid subscriber today and help me continue growing and protecting Lev Remembers.

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For those who would like to support this independent platform directly, you can contribute through:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

And for everyone, whether you can contribute financially or not:

Please like this letter. Please comment. Please restack it. Please share it with your friends and family. Help me reach the people who still do not know what we have built here.

Because this has never just been a newsletter.

This has never just been a show.

This has never just been about me.

This is a community of people who understand that truth matters. That courage matters. That independent voices matter. That speaking truth to power matters, especially when powerful people would rather you remain silent.

I am sorry that these changes are necessary.

I mean that sincerely.

But I will not apologize for doing what is necessary to keep this platform alive. I will not allow the work we have built together to disappear. I will not stop speaking out. And I will not stop bringing you the truth as I know it.

We have built something special here.

Now I need your help to protect it.

The announcements are coming.

The breaking news is coming.

The next chapter of Lev Remembers is beginning.

And I hope you will be part of it.

With love, gratitude, and determination,

Lev Parnas

Lev Remembers

Speak truth to power. Always.

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away