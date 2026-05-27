Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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Gwenny's avatar
Gwenny
5h

Lev is incredible and his work is vitally important. Please 🙏 support him. We are dying as a Democracy, and we must fight the good fight, and stay the course. America 🇺🇸 is fragile and we must SAVE HER!

TOGETHER ❤️ WE CAN DO THIS. DIVIDED, WE WILL FALL!

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Betsy Braverman's avatar
Betsy Braverman
5h

Lev Remembers with Voice from Ukraine is one of my must fundamental subscriptions and isn’t outrageously expensive either. I do wonder if maybe having a sale might help get some people to commit at a lower amount (at least for a while). I’ve really appreciated the sales that I took advantage of on other Substack publications. I’m also still holding out hope for a few of them to have a sale (i.e., Narativ - come on Zev!). Anyway, Lev is legit and this is totally worth investing in! 😁

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