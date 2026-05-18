Lev Remembers Live: Breaking — Indictments Imminent

Good morning, everyone.

I’m on my way to New York to stand with the Epstein survivors — and to stand alongside Save America, Steve Schmidt, Dean Blundell, Ellie Leonard, my son Aaron Parnas, and so many other brave voices who are showing up not only for justice, but for democracy itself.

This is bigger than one event. This is about standing with survivors. It is about demanding accountability. It is about refusing to let the powerful bury the truth.

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Throughout the day, I’ll be going live with updates from the ground — some for everyone, and special inside content for paid subscribers. And tomorrow, we have a very special Storytime with Lev that you do not want to miss.

If you have been thinking about becoming a paid subscriber, now is the time. Even if it is for one month, two months, or three months — I promise you, once you come inside this community, you will understand why this platform matters. This is where I bring you the inside report, the behind-the-scenes information, and the truth that mainstream media is either too scared, too compromised, or too late to tell you.

And please, whatever you can do every day, I need your help spreading the word about this movement and supporting our campaign at LevParnas.org. This campaign is not just about Florida’s 27th District — it is about speaking truth to the entire country, standing up to corruption, and taking our democracy back. I need your support now more than ever.

Please subscribe. Share this post. Restack it. Comment. Help us grow this movement.

And if you want to support this work directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

We are not just building a platform. We are building a movement.

By speaking truth, standing with survivors, and refusing to back down, we will take our democracy back.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away