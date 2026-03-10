LEV REMEMBERS LIVE: Breaking News, Insider Updates & My Congressional Campaign

Join me as I go LIVE to bring you breaking news, real updates from behind the scenes of the elections, what’s really happening in the wars overseas, and the latest developments in my campaign for Congress. This isn’t speculation — this is information from someone who has been inside those rooms and still has the receipts.

As many of you already know, this campaign has shaken up a lot of powerful people. Donald Trump and his inner circle are not happy that I entered this race. They know something very simple: I’m the only person running who has actually been inside those rooms, sat in those meetings, and seen how the system works from the inside. And more importantly — I have the receipts.

That’s exactly why this campaign matters.

This isn’t just about one district in Florida. This is a grassroots movement for truth, transparency, and accountability. I’m running to expose corruption, defend our democracy, and give a voice to the millions of Americans who are tired of watching our country being hijacked by fear, lies, and political theater.

But let me be clear — campaigns like this don’t run on corporate money or dark money. They run on people.

If you’re an American citizen, you can support this campaign directly by contributing at: levparnas.org

And it doesn’t matter whether you live in my district or across the country. This fight belongs to all of us.

For those of you outside the United States — or anyone who wants to support this movement in another way — you can help keep this platform alive by becoming a paid subscriber here on Substack at Lev Remembers.

This platform is going to be the home base of this movement. It’s where I’ll continue bringing you breaking news, exclusive behind-the-scenes updates, investigations, and the truth that too many in the mainstream media are afraid to talk about.

We’re building something powerful together — a movement based on transparency, truth, and courage.

And the truth is… we’re only just getting started.

Join me live.

Support the campaign.

Support independent truth.

Lev Parnas for Congress – Florida District 27