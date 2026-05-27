Lev Remembers Live: Major Announcements Coming

Join me tonight at the special time of 8 p.m. Eastern for a major edition of Lev Remembers Live.

I will be making important announcements about the future of this platform, my new partnership with Deep State Media, what I am seeing on the ground in my congressional race, and why now is the time to put truth over party and unity over division.

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This movement is about speaking truth to power—and I need you standing with me. Become a paid subscriber, join the movement, and help spread the message by liking, commenting, sharing, and restacking this post.

To support my independent work directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

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Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

I’ll see you tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern. You do not want to miss what comes next.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away