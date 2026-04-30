Lev Remembers | Live Report 2026-04-29

Tonight on Lev Remembers: The Insider Report — we are connecting the dots.

Putin is playing the board overseas — Ukraine, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, oil, and Trump.

while here at home, Trump’s machine is moving through DOJ, FBI, Tulsi Gabbard, Kash Patel, Todd Blanche, ICE, redistricting, and the so-called Save America agenda to build the infrastructure for control before the American people ever get to vote.

This is not chaos. This is coordinated.

Join me tonight for the full breakdown from the inside — what the mainstream media is missing, what they don’t want to say out loud, and why all of this connects back to one thing: power.

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— Lev Parnas

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Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look awayl.