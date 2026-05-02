Lev Remembers | Live Report 2026-05-01

Folks, what a week.

Every single day, the picture became clearer. This is not random. This is not chaos. This is not just Trump being Trump.

This is a plan.

This week on Lev Parnas Insider, we broke down how Donald Trump and his allies are quietly building the infrastructure to control the next election — not by winning over voters, but by changing the rules, intimidating voters, weaponizing law enforcement, and using so-called “election reform” as a cover for something much darker.

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We started the week standing with survivors, standing with independent journalists, and standing with truth — because that is where this fight begins. The people in power want silence. They want fear. They want exhaustion. But this movement is still here, still growing, and still fighting back.

Then we watched the story unfold in Washington, D.C., where the security breach around the White House Correspondents’ Dinner raised serious questions about safety, power, and how this administration uses every crisis to push its own agenda.

We also dug into the continuing Trumpworld connections — Bill Barr, Comey, Alina Habba, Todd Blanche, Kash Patel, Tulsi Gabbard, and the entire network now being positioned around one goal: giving Trump the tools to punish enemies, control prosecutions, and claim “foreign interference” whenever it serves him.

And then we brought it home to Florida.

Because what Ron DeSantis is doing with redistricting and gerrymandering is not just about Florida. It is part of the same national playbook. They have seen the special elections. They have seen Democrats, independents, and everyday Americans showing up from Miami to Palm Beach and across the state. They know what happens when people vote.

That is why they are changing the maps.

That is why they are pushing “election reform.”

That is why they want ICE at polling places.

That is why they are trying to federalize elections.

That is why they are scared.

This is not strength. This is fear dressed up as law and order.

And this week, we made it clear: we are not going to let them steal this country in broad daylight.

WE ARE NOT SITTING STILL

We are organizing.

We are building.

We are launching coordinated efforts:

📞 Phone campaigns

📧 Email campaigns

🤝 Volunteer mobilization

If you want to be part of this movement:

👉 Volunteer: levpttp@proton.me

This is how we turn information into action.

WHY YOU MUST BECOME A PAID SUBSCRIBER

Let me be direct with you:

This platform only works if we sustain it.

Paid subscribers allow me to:

Continue bringing you insider information

Expand investigations

Grow this movement beyond algorithms and suppression

👉 Become a paid subscriber today.

You are not just supporting content — you are supporting truth, accountability, and action.

SUPPORT DIRECTLY

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🙏 FOR EVERYONE — THIS IS WHAT YOU CAN DO

I understand not everyone can contribute financially.

But everyone can do something:

👉 Like

👉 Comment

👉 Restack

👉 Share

👉 Bring others into this community

These actions take seconds — but they drive the algorithm and expand our reach.

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And right now, that matters more than ever.

This is about the direction of the country.

I’ve been warning you.

Now you’re watching it happen.

We don’t panic.

We don’t freeze.

👉 We organize. We act. We grow.

This is not just a community.

This is a movement.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look awayl.