Lev Remembers | Live Report - 2026-05-04

Tonight on Lev’s Insider Report, we’re breaking down the part of the story the mainstream media keeps missing: Trump’s biggest threat may no longer be Democrats — it may be the MAGA machine turning on him from the inside.

The Epstein files. The Iran war. The split over Israel. The anger from the podcast world. The working-class betrayal over foreign labor. The economy, tariffs, inflation, and the growing frustration from the very people who once defended him no matter what. This is not just politics. This is a movement starting to fracture — and when MAGA starts asking what they actually got for their loyalty, Trump has a serious problem.

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— Lev Parnas

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Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look awayl.