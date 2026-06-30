Lev Remembers | Live Report - SCOTUS Decisions and the Real Threat Running Our Country

🚨 Tonight on a Special Lev Remembers Insider Report 🚨

This isn’t just another show.

I’m asking you personally to watch this one from beginning to end and, more importantly, share it far and wide.

We’re going to discuss one of the most important stories unfolding in America today—a story that isn’t getting the attention it deserves, even though its consequences could affect every one of us. While the headlines keep chasing the latest distraction, there are deeper changes taking place behind the scenes that deserve our full attention.

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This conversation isn’t about left versus right. It’s about protecting our democracy, defending our institutions, and making sure the American people understand what’s happening before it’s too late.

If this message resonates with you, don’t keep it to yourself. Share it. Restack it. Send it to your family and friends. Real change begins when informed people refuse to stay silent.

If you believe in the work we’re doing, please become a paid subscriber. Your support makes independent reporting possible and allows me to continue bringing you the insider perspective that few others can.

If you’d like to support my work directly, you can also contribute:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Every contribution—large or small—helps us continue this mission.

And please visit LevForCongress.org to stay up to date on my campaign for Congress, learn where I stand on the issues, and find out how you can get involved.

Tonight’s report is one I truly hope you’ll help me spread. The more people who see it, the stronger our voices become.

As I always say, love will conquer hate. I’ll see you tonight.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away