LEV REMEMBERS LIVE SPECIAL: BREAKING — Trump’s DOJ Opens Investigation Into E. Jean Carroll… and Much More

Join us for a special Lev Remembers Live: The Inside Report as we break down the stunning news that Trump’s Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into E. Jean Carroll — the woman who took him to court and won.

But I am telling you tonight: this may only be the beginning.

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There is much more happening behind the scenes, more announcements coming, and more that the American people need to understand about where this is heading.

You do not want to miss this one.

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— Lev Parnas

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Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away