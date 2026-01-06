LEV REMEMBERS LIVE SPECIAL: Epstein Survivors’ Attorney Arick Fudali + Special Guest Ellie Leonard — No More Distractions

You do not want to miss this. Today I’m joined by an Epstein survivors’ attorney Arick Fudali from The Bloom Group and Ellie Leonard, one of the strongest independent journalists here on Substack, as we break down the one question you ask me nonstop: how do we stop this madness? How do we stop the lawlessness—at home and abroad—when Trump and his people keep flooding the zone with chaos, threats, distractions, and nonstop propaganda?

Share

Here’s the truth: we don’t beat this by reacting to every stunt. We beat it by acting—together, consistently, and strategically. And right now, the one weapon that cuts through the noise and unites people across the board is the same thing Trump is terrified of: the Epstein files. That’s why the distraction machine is in overdrive. Because when the focus stays on the Epstein files, the power structure gets exposed. Survivors get heard. Enablers get named. And the public starts demanding consequences. So today, I’m asking you to do the most important thing you can do: call your Congressmen and Senators. Call media outlets. Email them. Flood them. Demand they keep the Epstein files on the front page. That’s how we turn pressure into accountability—and accountability into change.

If you want to do more than watch—if you want to be part of the solution—here’s how to step in:

Join our volunteer team:

Email levpttp@proton.me

Support Phase 1 (build the infrastructure to fight back):

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/c20091596

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

And most importantly: become a paid subscriber. Paid subscribers keep this platform independent, boost visibility in the algorithms, and help us scale the work—investigative support, legal support, travel, organizing—so we can go where the fight is and win it. This isn’t just content. It’s a mission.

Thank you for standing with me. Stay focused. Stay loud. And let’s turn talk into action—starting right now.

-Lev Parnas

P.S. If you haven’t yet, go to LevRemembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy—the book Trump doesn’t want out, the book that connects the dots on what you’re seeing unfold in Venezuela, Russia, and beyond. And grab your Enough Is Enough gear—because enough is enough, and we’re coming to a town near you soon

.