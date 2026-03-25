LEV REMEMBERS LIVE SPECIAL: Inside the Real Michael Wolff — With Ellie Leonard

🚨 SPECIAL LEV REMEMBERS LIVE 🚨

Join me for a powerful, no-holds-barred conversation with Ellie Leonard as we break down what the mainstream media refuses to touch — the deeply troubling connections surrounding Michael Wolff and his proximity to Jeffrey Epstein. This is bigger than headlines. This is about the truth they don’t want you to connect. The patterns. The relationships. The silence.

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We’re going to expose it, piece by piece, the way only insiders can.

You do NOT want to miss this.

I’m not just talking about this from the outside — I’ve been in those rooms. I’ve seen how these networks operate. And that’s exactly why I’m running for Congress in Florida’s 27th District. They’re not afraid of politicians — they’re afraid of people like me who know where the bodies are buried, who aren’t controlled, and who won’t stay silent.

If you’ve been waiting for someone to actually fight back, to expose the corruption instead of becoming part of it — this is that moment. This campaign is about taking that fight directly into Congress.

👉 Support the campaign:

LevParnas.org

Become a paid subscriber.

This platform is how we break through. It’s how we stay independent. It’s how we reach people without filters, without corporate media spin, and without interference. When you become a paid subscriber, you’re not just supporting content — you’re fueling a movement. You’re helping amplify truth, grow our reach, and make sure these stories don’t disappear.

This is how we win the information war.

Support directly — help fuel the fight.

If you want to go a step further and support the mission directly, you can contribute here:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Volunteer — be part of the movement.

We’re building something real here. Grassroots. People-powered. Fearless. And we need you. Whether it’s helping spread the word, organizing locally, or stepping up in ways big or small — this movement only works if we build it together.

📩 Volunteer: levpttp@proton.me

This is not just another livestream.

This is accountability. This is exposure. This is the beginning of something much bigger.

Let’s go.

Congress.

— Lev Parnas

Candidate for Congress | Florida-27

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.