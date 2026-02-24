LEV REMEMBERS LIVE: SPECIAL STATE OF THE UNION — BREAKING UP-TO-THE-MINUTE UPDATES FROM WASHINGTON, D.C. WITH DEAN BLUNDELL & OLEKSANDR BOLBIRER LIVE FROM UKRAINE

Join me for this special LEV REMEMBERS LIVE: STATE OF THE UNION edition, broadcasting directly from Washington, D.C., as the political theater unfolds in real time. I’ll be joined by special guest Dean Blundell and Oleksandr Bolbirer live from Ukraine, giving you the perspective the mainstream media won’t. While politicians deliver carefully crafted lines inside the chamber, we’ll break down what’s really happening behind the scenes — the power plays, the messaging strategy, the global implications, and what it all means for democracy at home and for Ukraine abroad.

This isn’t spin. This isn’t filtered through cable news talking points. This is raw, up-to-the-minute analysis from inside D.C., combined with live insight from the frontlines in Ukraine. If you want context, truth, and the bigger picture — not just applause lines — join us live. You don’t want to miss this one.

I will also be carry the signatures of citizens who believe delay has gone on long enough. I will also be delivering research compiled by independent journalists like Ellie Leonard, Zev Shalev, Kait Justice, and the Krassenstein brothers who keep digging — people willing to document connections and timelines others hesitate to touch.

The goal is simple:

Make it impossible for elected officials to pretend the public is not demanding answers.

This Requires People

If you want to help organize, research, amplify, or assist on the ground, reach out.

📧 levpttp@proton.me

No movement exists without participants.

Why Paid Subscribers Change What’s Possible

Corporate outlets have infrastructure.

I have you.

Paid subscriptions are what allow independent reporting to travel, to compete, and to survive pressure cycles meant to exhaust attention.

If you are able to step up in that way, it has real impact.

If You’re Able to Contribute Financially

This supports travel, research, production, and delivery of information to decision-makers.

I mean this.

You belong here whether or not you give a dollar.

You can:

subscribe, sign the petition, share, forward, talk to friends.

Democracy is sustained by engagement, not transactions.

The expectation is not payment.

The expectation is participation.

Something Is Shifting

When insiders begin whispering.

When blame starts moving.

When people think about exits.

It means pressure is working.

We are entering a new phase.

Stay close.

More is coming.

-Lev Parnas

