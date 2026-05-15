Lev Remembers | SPECIAL BREAKING DOWN TRUMP/HANNITY

Join me for a special Lev Remembers Live as we break down Donald Trump’s interview with Sean Hannity.

This is not just another interview. This is Trump, once again, showing us exactly who he is, what he is planning, and how he uses friendly media to rewrite reality, distract the American people, and push his agenda while the mainstream press misses the bigger picture.

Share

Tonight, I’ll break it all down from the inside — what Trump said, what he didn’t say, what Hannity helped him cover for, and why this moment matters for our elections, our democracy, and the future of this country.

You don’t want to miss this.

This platform exists because we are building something bigger than a show. We are building a movement. But I cannot do it alone.

Please subscribe, restack, share, comment, and help spread this message far and wide. If you can, become a paid subscriber — that is what keeps this platform independent and allows me to continue bringing you the information the mainstream media is too scared, too compromised, or too slow to report.

You can also contribute directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Every subscription, every share, every contribution helps us grow this movement and fight back with the truth.

Together, we are going to expose them.

Together, we are going to organize.

Together, we are going to take our country back.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away