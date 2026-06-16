Lev Remembers | SPECIAL: Epstein Survivor Lisa Phillips Joins me for an Exclusive Live Interview

Tonight, I sit down for an exclusive live interview with Epstein survivor Lisa Phillips — and this conversation could not come at a more important time.

Because the cover-up does not just exist inside the Epstein files. The cover-up also exists in the silence, the delays, and the people who have information and choose to protect their careers, their access, and their book deals instead of protecting survivors and exposing the truth.

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What we are now seeing with Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan is exactly the problem. If they had Epstein-related information, that information should have gone to survivors, to Congress, to law enforcement, and to the public — not held back, packaged, monetized, and released in a book.

Justice should never come second to publishing profits.

Tonight, you will hear Lisa Phillips’ reaction directly. You will hear from a survivor who has lived through the silence, the cover-ups, and the betrayal — and you will understand why we keep saying: enough is enough.

This platform is not here to play games. We are here to expose the truth, demand accountability, and stand with survivors until every file is released and every powerful person involved is held accountable.

Please help us grow this platform and break through the algorithms. Become a paid subscriber, share this interview, restack it, like it, repost it, and send it far and wide.

If you can contribute directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

And please visit levforcongress.org for the latest updates on my congressional run.

From the bottom of my heart — on behalf of the survivors, on behalf of this movement, and on behalf of everyone still fighting for the truth — thank you for your support.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away