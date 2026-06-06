Lev Remembers | SPECIAL — From Russia With Lev by Rachel Maddow

Please join me for a very special viewing of Rachel Maddow’s Emmy-nominated documentary, From Russia with Lev.

This documentary is not just about my life.

It is about my journey. My story. What I lived through. What I saw with my own eyes. What I exposed. And what they tried so hard to bury.

It is about Donald Trump’s first impeachment. It is about what really happened during Trump’s first time in office. And most importantly, it is about understanding how all of this started — how we got here, why the same forces are still at work today, and why the fight to save our democracy is more urgent than ever.

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With everything happening right now, we need to look back so we can understand the present. We need to connect the dots. We need to remember the truth.

That is why I’m asking you to watch this with me.

Share it. Restack it. Spread it far and wide. Bring people into this movement. Because this is not just about the past — this is about what we do next.

And if you can, please become a paid subscriber or contribute directly. Your support allows me to keep speaking out, keep exposing the truth, and keep fighting for our democracy.

To contribute directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Truth matters. Receipts matter. Democracy matters.

And I’m not backing down.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away