Lev Remembers | Special - GTFO

I was joined by Bre Gurosko, Army veteran and co-founder of Project Saltbox, and Xander Schultz of Defiance.org, to break down GTFO — Get The Facilities Out — a rapid-response network at gtfoice.org that alerts people by zip code the moment an ICE detention facility is being planned in their area.

This is how we stop the machine before it is built.

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Thank you Dominique, Chardonai, Deborah J., Donna Everett, JJ, and many others for tuning into my live video with Xander Schultz and Bre Gurosko! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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And right now, that matters more than ever.

This is about the direction of the country.

I’ve been warning you.

Now you’re watching it happen.

We don’t panic.

We don’t freeze.

👉 We organize. We act. We grow.

This is not just a community.

This is a movement.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look awayl.