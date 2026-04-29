Lev Remembers Special Live: Kait Justice and Cliff Schecter Expose the Barr–Epstein Web of Power and Protection

As we were live with Kait Justice and Cliff Schecter, breaking down the Bill Barr family, Epstein connections, and the deeper web of power and protection, news broke that former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted.

This is exactly why these conversations matter.

Because while the mainstream media keeps chasing the surface story, we are connecting the dots in real time. The arrests, the indictments, the pressure campaigns, the Epstein coverups, the attacks on the so-called “deep state,” the rewriting of history — none of this is happening in isolation.

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You need to watch this live. You need to share it. You need to understand what is happening before they spin it for you.

Join me, Kait Justice, and Cliff Schecter as we break down what this means, who benefits, and why the timing should alarm every single person who cares about the rule of law.

This is not just another news cycle. This is the machinery of power moving in plain sight.

Watch. Share. Restack. Comment. Help push this out.

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This is not just a community. This is a movement.

And right now, the truth needs all of us.

— Lev Parnas

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Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look awayl.