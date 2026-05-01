Lev Remembers | Special Report - MN Senate Candidate Angie Craig

Congresswoman Angie Craig (MN-02) sits down with Lev Parnas to argue that the 2026 Minnesota Senate race is not a referendum on policy but a fight over whether elections themselves still work. Craig frames her run as a sequel to her 2016 House bid — same instinct, sharper stakes — and is blunt about Washington under the second Trump administration: “It’s actually a shitshow here in Washington right now.” She points to her record in a D+3 district where Republicans poured fifty million dollars into TV ads over a decade and lost by larger margins each cycle, and she casts that as proof Democrats need to stop “settling for defense” against gerrymandering, the SAVE Act, and what she calls Trump’s effort to steal the next election.

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The conversation turns operational. Craig confirms she introduced articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem during Operation Metro Surge, and tells Lev her constituents — including the ones who voted for tougher border security — are now the ones asking why ICE tactics look the way they do. Lev surfaces breaking news his son Aaron reported just before air: the House moving on contempt articles against Pam Bondi. Craig dismisses her own opponent — former NFL sideline reporter Michelle Tafoya, now on a “skip the Starbucks” austerity message — as central-casting Trump material. Lev closes by laying out his “Enough Is Enough: Calls for Congress, Flood the Zone” campaign, asking listeners to model the No Kings turnout and call Republican offices every day until accountability lands.

People, Organizations, and Terms

People:

Angie Craig — U.S. Representative (MN-02), candidate for U.S. Senate; the episode’s guest.

Lev Parnas — host; also running for Florida’s 27th congressional district.

Aaron Parnas — Lev’s son; broke news on House contempt articles against AG Pam Bondi just before air.

Michelle Tafoya — Craig’s anticipated GOP opponent; ex-NFL sideline reporter and conservative podcaster.

Donald Trump — central foil; both speakers frame the race as a check on his second-term agenda.

Pete Hegseth — referenced live during a confirmation/oversight hearing happening in the background.

Pam Bondi — Attorney General; subject of the breaking House contempt action.

Kristi Noem — Homeland Security Secretary; Craig’s standing articles of impeachment cite Operation Metro Surge.

Kash Patel — named alongside Bondi and Hegseth as Craig’s “toss-up” for who deserves removal first.

Ron DeSantis — Florida governor; Lev flags a new pre-primary plan as a top inner-circle threat.

Maria Salazar — Lev’s GOP opponent in FL-27.

Organizations / Programs:

Operation Metro Surge — the ICE deployment that triggered Craig’s articles of impeachment against Noem.

AngieCraig.com — Craig’s campaign site; her direct ask for support.

Enough Is Enough: Calls for Congress, Flood the Zone — Lev’s organizing campaign aimed at sustained constituent calls into GOP House offices.

No Kings — referenced as the eight-million-person mobilization model Lev is trying to replicate daily.

Terms / Concepts:

SAVE Act — Republican voter-eligibility legislation Craig names as part of the election-theft toolkit.

D+3 district — partisan-lean shorthand; Craig’s MN-02 leans Democratic by ~3 points but she won by 14.

25th Amendment — Craig says she’d back invocation if any cabinet member showed “any courage at all.”

🚨 WE ARE NOT SITTING STILL

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🙏 FOR EVERYONE — THIS IS WHAT YOU CAN DO

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And right now, that matters more than ever.

This is about the direction of the country.

I’ve been warning you.

Now you’re watching it happen.

We don’t panic.

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👉 We organize. We act. We grow.

This is not just a community.

This is a movement.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

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Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look awayl.