Lev Remembers | SPECIAL REPORT - Trump Escalates His War on the Elections

If you missed it, don’t miss the replay.

I joined Joy-Ann Reid and Wajahat Ali for a powerful live discussion where we fact-checked Donald Trump’s speech in real time, separated fact from fiction, and shared the insider perspective before he spoke, during the address, and afterward with unfiltered analysis.

If you want more than headlines—if you want context from people who have been inside the room—this is a conversation you won’t want to miss.

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