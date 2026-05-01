Lev Remembers | Special - Stand For Florida

Today, I’m standing with candidates and leaders across Florida to call out what Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump are really doing.

This is not just redistricting.

This is election control.

DeSantis and the GOP machine are trying to throw away the will of Florida voters, ignore the Fair Districts protections in our state constitution, and hand Donald Trump a rigged congressional map designed to silence millions of Floridians.

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But they are making one mistake:

They think this map will protect them.

I believe this map will expose them.

Because from Miami to Palm Beach to Hillsborough, we are already seeing what happens when voters show up. The machine can be beaten. The people are waking up. The blue wave is building — district by district, county by county, neighborhood by neighborhood, voter by voter.

And that is exactly why I’m running for Congress.

I know Donald Trump. I know Ron DeSantis. I know Trump’s inner circle. I was one of them. I know the Florida cabal run by lobbyists, consultants, and political insiders — the world where power protects power and loyalty to Donald Trump matters more than loyalty to the people.

That is why I am in this fight: to expose their corruption, break their machine, and make sure every voter understands exactly what they are trying to do.

Florida does not belong to Donald Trump.

Florida does not belong to Ron DeSantis.

Florida belongs to us — the people.

So now is the time to stand together. Not tomorrow. Not next week. Now.

We need volunteers. We need organizers. We need people making calls, knocking doors, sharing the truth, and helping us fight back in every community.

Join Calls for Congress: callsforcongress@proton.me

Volunteer / get involved: levpttp@proton.me

Support the campaign: LevParnas.org

And please — become a paid subscriber here on Substack.

Your subscription is not just support for me. It keeps this platform independent. It helps us break through the algorithms. It helps us reach more voters, expose more corruption, and build the movement we need to fight back against Trump, DeSantis, and the political machine trying to steal our voices.

If you can contribute directly, it makes a real difference:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

We are not backing down.

Not today.

Not tomorrow.

Not ever.

They tried to weaken our voices.

They tried to silence our communities.

They tried to steal representation from the people.

But they made one mistake:

They woke us up.

Florida is awake.

Florida is organized.

Florida is fighting back.

And Florida is going to vote.

Because this is still America.

The voters still have the final word.

And when the people show up, the people win

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look awayl.