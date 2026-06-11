Lev Remembers | SPECIAL - Story Time with Lev's Congressional Testimony and More On Candace Owens

Join me for a special Lev Remembers Inside Report.

This is about more than one headline. This is about how Donald Trump’s people are trying to build a new 2020 election narrative, insert Bill Pulte into the DNI track, use Joe DiGenova as part of the Florida case strategy, and position Todd Blanche at the center of DOJ power.

Share

Tonight, I’ll connect the dots: the DNI, DOJ, Fort Pierce, Florida, the 2020 election rewrite, and the people they are targeting.

And just as important, we will watch my congressional testimony under oath from May 2024 — exactly two years ago. After you watch it, you will understand why I do what I do, why I keep speaking out, and why I risk so much to tell the truth.

But I cannot do this alone.

That is why your support matters now more than ever. Become a paid subscriber if you can. Contribute directly if you are able:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

And if you cannot contribute, please share this far and wide. Restack it. Send it to your friends. Help get this message out before it is too late.

The truth is coming out. The dots are connecting. And tonight, you do not want to miss this report.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away