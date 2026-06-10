Lev Remembers | SPECIAL - The 2 Part Maddow Interview

Folks, today is an extremely important special.

We are going to go back seven years — to one of the most critical moments of my life, and one of the most important interviews I have ever done: my two-part interview with Rachel Maddow, recorded shortly after my arrest.

At that moment, I was facing the full weight of the Southern District of New York. I had just been arrested. My life was turned upside down. My family was under pressure. My name was everywhere. And powerful people were hoping I would stay quiet.

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But I made a decision.

I chose to sit down with Rachel Maddow because I knew the American people deserved to hear the truth — not the spin, not the cover-up, not the talking points coming from Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, or their allies.

I knew what I had lived through. I knew what I had witnessed. I knew the back-channel operation in Ukraine was real. I knew the pressure campaign was real. And I knew that what they were trying to do was not just about me — it was about our democracy.

At the time, there were people trying to make me the fall guy. They wanted me to take the blame while the people at the top walked away untouched. They wanted to bury the truth inside legal threats, political attacks, and media distractions.

That is why I spoke.

Not because it was easy. Not because it helped me personally. It didn’t. It made my life harder. It put a bigger target on my back. But I chose to tell the truth because silence would have made me part of the cover-up.

And now, seven years later, this interview matters more than ever.

Because when you watch it today, you will see that the warning signs were all there. You will see how this started. You will see the machinery of intimidation, loyalty, corruption, and revenge that was already being built around Donald Trump.

What happened then was not isolated. It was the blueprint.

The attacks on the Justice Department, the threats against witnesses, the weaponization of power, the loyalty tests, the lies about Ukraine, the war on truth — it was all there.

And that is why I wanted to bring this interview back today.

A lot of you have never seen it. Some of you may have forgotten the details. But I promise you, when you watch it now, with everything we know today, it hits differently.

This is not just a look back at my story. This is a reminder of how we got here.

I sat in that chair after my arrest because I believed the truth had to come out. I still believe that. And today, I want you to watch closely — because this interview explains more than just what happened seven years ago. It helps explain what is happening right now.

So thank you for being here. Thank you for listening. And thank you for continuing to stand with me in this fight for truth, accountability, and democracy.

That’s why I need you with me right now more than ever.

This platform only works if we keep it independent, if we keep it alive, and if we keep growing it together. I’m not backed by billionaires. I’m not protected by political machines. I’m here because of you — because this community believes the truth still matters.

So please, stay on this journey with me. Share this interview. Restack it. Send it to people who need to understand how all of this started — and why it matters today.

If you can, become a paid subscriber. Your support allows me to keep doing this work, keep bringing you the truth, keep platforming the voices they want silenced, and keep fighting back against the lies.

And if you can contribute directly, every dollar helps this mission continue.

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

This is not just about one interview. This is about the truth they tried to bury — and the movement we are building to make sure they never get away with it.

Stay with me. Support this work. Help me get the truth out.

Because we are just getting started.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away