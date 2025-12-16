LEVREMEMBERS: Breaking Live Updates

If you missed it live, make sure you watch my breaking updates. I’m giving you the news you’re not going to get anywhere else — what’s happening behind the scenes in Ukraine, inside the White House, the MAGA breakup that’s getting uglier by the day, and the real-time updates on our movement and what we’re building next.

In the last 72 hours, what’s been done to Odesa is almost impossible to describe. The level of destruction has been unheard of — not just a strike here or there, but a systematic crushing of daily life. The entire city is in total darkness

No electricity. No reliable water. People can’t charge a phone, can’t keep food from spoiling, can’t heat their homes — and in many places they can’t even get water the way they normally would because the systems that pump and distribute it are breaking down. This is what “terror” looks like when it’s aimed at civilians: you don’t just hit buildings — you try to break a city’s ability to survive.

And here’s the most important part: we’re turning this into action — right now. With God’s help, Oleksandr was able to secure up to 40 generators inside Ukraine, and we’re getting them delivered to Odesa, where people need them most. This is power for hospitals and shelters, light and heat for families trapped in darkness, and a lifeline for neighborhoods that are being pushed to the edge.

Now we need help — fast. People cannot survive long without light, electricity, and water, especially with freezing winter temperatures closing in. Each generator costs around $3,000 — some smaller, some bigger — but every single one can mean the difference between a family making it through the night, a school staying open, or a hospital keeping critical equipment running. If you can sponsor a generator — or even contribute a piece of one — please do it today. Every hour matters, and every dollar turns into something real on the ground in Odesa.

