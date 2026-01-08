LEVREMEMBERS BREAKING LIVE UPDATES

Join me live as I take you inside what is really transpiring behind the scenes—what I’m hearing from inside the White House, what Donald Trump is planning, and how the tragic Minnesota murder of Renee Nicole Good is being used and manipulated. Say her name: Renee Nicole Good. This is not coincidence, and it’s not isolated. We’re going to connect the dots the media refuses to touch.

Share

I know people are burned out. I know a lot of folks feel overwhelmed. But I promise you this: enough talking. It’s time for action.

The most important thing you can do right now is become a paid subscriber and join our volunteer group. When you become a paid subscriber, it pushes our message to the front, strengthens the algorithm, and forces the truth into the national conversation. And when you reshare, restack, and spread it far and wide, you power our grassroots volunteer movement—so this doesn’t stay in an inbox, it becomes a force.

Join the volunteer group: levpttp@proton.me

If you’re able, please contribute to Phase 1 of our mission:

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/537cf8c82

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

This is the moment. It’s time to take our democracy back. It’s time to take our country back. But we only win if we stay focused, keep our eye on the ball, and move forward together. I have a goal. I have a plan. And we’re going to do it. Join me—and thank you for standing with me.

-Lev Parnas

P.S. If you haven’t yet, go to LevRemembers.com, pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy—the book Trump doesn’t want you to read, the book that connects the dots to what we’re seeing right now.

And make sure you grab your Enough Is Enough gear. When we go out—when we go to Washington, D.C.—I want them to see a sea of Enough Is Enough. Because folks—enough is enough. We can’t take anymore. It’s time to act

.