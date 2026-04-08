LEVREMEMBERS LIVE

🚨 JOIN ME LIVE — MIDDAY UPDATE 🚨

Join me live as I bring you the midday updates on what’s really happening behind the scenes — not just the headlines, but the moves, the pressure points, and what it all actually means.

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And don’t forget — tonight at 7PM Eastern, I’ll be going live right here on Substack with Lev Remembers: The Insider Report, where we take it even deeper and connect all the dots.

This is more than just content — this is a movement.

We are building something real, and I need you with me.

📩 Join our volunteer movement: callsforcongress@proton.me

Register, get involved, and be part of the action as we organize and grow.

⭐ Become a paid subscriber — it’s critical.

Your support doesn’t just help the platform — it supports me, my family, and allows us to continue this work, expand our reach, and fight back with truth and accountability.

💸 Support directly if you can:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

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Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

If you can’t contribute financially, I understand — truly.

But everyone can do something:

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Every action helps us beat the algorithm and grow this movement stronger every single day.

Join me live now — and I’ll see you again at 7PM. Let’s keep building.

-Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.