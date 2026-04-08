LEVREMEMBERS LIVE

🚨 JOIN ME LIVE — MIDDAY UPDATE 🚨
Join me live as I bring you the midday updates on what’s really happening behind the scenes — not just the headlines, but the moves, the pressure points, and what it all actually means.
And don’t forget — tonight at 7PM Eastern, I’ll be going live right here on Substack with Lev Remembers: The Insider Report, where we take it even deeper and connect all the dots.
This is more than just content — this is a movement.
We are building something real, and I need you with me.
📩 Join our volunteer movement: callsforcongress@proton.me
Register, get involved, and be part of the action as we organize and grow.
⭐ Become a paid subscriber — it’s critical.
Your support doesn’t just help the platform — it supports me, my family, and allows us to continue this work, expand our reach, and fight back with truth and accountability.
💸 Support directly if you can:
Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS
PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS
Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com
If you can’t contribute financially, I understand — truly.
But everyone can do something:
🔁 Subscribe
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Every action helps us beat the algorithm and grow this movement stronger every single day.
Join me live now — and I’ll see you again at 7PM. Let’s keep building.
-Lev Parnas
P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.
And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear
Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.