LEVREMEMBERS LIVE - BREAKING: Michael Cohen Caught Lying About Epstein — The DOJ Paper Trail Just Surfaced

This is a must-watch breaking live with Ellie Leonard, Zev Shalev, and Wajahat Ali—because the story around Epstein, Trump, and Michael Cohen just cracked wide open. What Ellie uncovered isn’t rumor or speculation. It’s documentation that directly contradicts what Michael Cohen has been telling the public for years. Cohen has repeatedly said he knew nothing about Epstein, never heard of any Epstein files, never discussed Epstein with Donald Trump. Full stop. But the paper trail tells a different story.

Let’s be precise—because facts matter. This is about Rule 35. A DOJ-related internal letter shows that in 2019, Cohen was willing to provide testimony tied to Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump under Rule 35 considerations. That alone blows a hole through the narrative we’ve been fed. Rule 35 isn’t casual. It exists for one reason: when someone has substantial, material information about criminal conduct. So the question becomes unavoidable—what did Cohen know, when did he know it, and why has he denied it ever since?

If Cohen truly had nothing, Rule 35 would never enter the conversation. If there were no Epstein-Trump exposure, there would be nothing to discuss internally, nothing to memorialize in writing. Yet here we are—faced with evidence that suggests the truth was negotiated behind closed doors while the public was told there was “nothing there.” This isn’t about partisan politics. This is about accountability. It’s about whether powerful men were shielded while survivors were once again pushed aside and silenced.

That’s why this live matters. We’re not speculating—we’re connecting dots, walking through documents, and demanding answers in real time. Michael Cohen needs to come forward and tell the truth. Not selectively. Not defensively. Not years later when it’s convenient. The truth needs to come out now, because the Epstein story never ended—it was buried. And every document that surfaces proves that the lies are collapsing under their own weight.

We are here for the survivors. For the people whose voices were ignored, dismissed, and buried. We are not backing down. Enough is enough.

