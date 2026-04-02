LEVREMEMBERS LIVE BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING: Chaos Inside the White House — More Departures Coming?

My dear friends,

There is a lot happening right now behind the scenes in the White House — and what I’m hearing is only getting more serious.

Pam Bondi is NOT the only one on the way out.

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As I’ve been telling you, Tulsi Gabbard is on her way out. The cracks are widening, and this is just the beginning. The chaos, the infighting, the instability — it’s all coming to the surface now.

This is exactly why this platform matters. You’re hearing it here before it hits the mainstream.

Join me LIVE at 4 PM ET with Wajahat Ali from The Left Hook as we break this all down in real time — what’s happening, who’s next, and what it means for all of us.

And that’s not all…

🔥 Later today, I’ll also be going LIVE with Ben Meiselas from MeidasTouch — and we’ll be breaking even more developing news as it unfolds.

Today is one of those days you don’t want to miss.

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Because things are moving fast — and we are NOT going to let them control the narrative.

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This is not just a community — this is a movement.

Stay tuned. Stay loud. Stay with me.

More coming soon.

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