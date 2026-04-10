LEVREMEMBERS LIVE BREAKING NEWS

Make sure you spread this to everybody — share it, restack it, text it to your friends — because what’s happening right now is moving fast, and you’re going to want to stay ahead of it.

I’ll be going live throughout the day bringing you real-time updates from an insider perspective — not the noise, not the spin — the truth. If you don’t have your notifications on yet, turn them on now. And if you haven’t subscribed, now is the time. This is exactly why this platform exists.

🕔 Later today (around 5–6 PM ET) — we’re doing a SPECIAL PAID SUBSCRIBER Q&A.

This is your chance to ask questions directly, get deeper insight, and be part of the conversation.

🕖 And don’t forget — 7 PM ET: The Insider Report LIVE

We’re breaking it ALL down:

• What’s really going on with Melania Trump

• The latest developments with Iran

• The growing chaos inside the White House

• And everything they’re not telling you

This is the one you don’t want to miss.

If you haven’t yet — become a paid subscriber. It’s the backbone of this movement. It keeps this platform independent, keeps the truth coming, and helps us break through the algorithm.

Turn your notifications on. Stay locked in.

See you live soon.