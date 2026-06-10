LEVREMEMBERS LIVE BREAKING UPDATES

BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: I’m going behind the scenes of the New York Times report — and what’s really happening with Bill Pulte, Trump’s Acting Director of National Intelligence, the case out of Fort Pierce, Florida, and the bigger story the media is only beginning to touch.

This is not just another news recap. This is an inside report — what I’m hearing, what it means, and why it matters right now.

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Make sure you join me tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern for a special-time Lev Inside Report, where I’ll give a full breakdown of all the breaking news — plus a special Storytime with Lev on my congressional testimony and what really happened behind the scenes.

I risk a lot to bring you the inside information they don’t want you to hear. What you’re going to see will connect a lot of dots about what is playing out right now — from Washington to Florida and beyond.

And right after the live report, we’ll be doing a paid subscriber Q&A, where I’ll go even deeper and answer your questions directly.

Please, if you haven’t yet, consider becoming a paid subscriber or contributing directly.

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There is nothing else out there giving you this level of inside reporting — not just the headlines, but the story behind the story.

You don’t want to miss tonight.

See you at 8 p.m. Eastern.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

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Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away