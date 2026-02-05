LEVREMEMBERS LIVE BREAKING UPDATES

🚨 LIVE BREAKING UPDATES — MUST WATCH 🚨

This is moving fast. Tulsi Gabbard, so-called “election reform,” and Trump’s Save America Act — which is not reform at all. It’s a coordinated attempt to federalize and ultimately steal our elections. This is the blueprint hiding in plain sight, and the media is barely touching it. I’m joined by Brian Krassenstein as we break down what’s really happening, why it matters right now, and how this connects directly to everything I’ve been warning you about.

Share

That’s why I’m going to Washington on February 11th and 12th.

I’m not showing up empty-handed.

I’ll be meeting with Jamie Raskin, Jasmine Crockett, and other members of Congress—and I will be directly confronting Pam Bondi with the petitions and evidence we’ve been building together.

👉 https://www.change.org/p/demand-congress-subpoena-key-figures-on-epstein-case

This is why the Epstein files matter in this moment. Accountability isn’t selective. Power networks don’t operate in a vacuum. The same people who think they can evade justice in one arena believe they can rewrite the rules in another.

Sunlight threatens all of it.

This Is Where the Movement Matters

None of this happens without you.

Our volunteer network—our grassroots backbone—is more important than ever. This is how we organize, document, show up, and apply pressure where it counts. If you’ve been waiting for the moment to step in, this is it.

👉 levpttp@Proton.me

And becoming a paid subscriber right now isn’t just support—it’s amplification. It’s how the algorithm pushes this reporting wider. It’s how independent journalism breaks through suppression. It’s how we make sure this message doesn’t die in silence.

If you’re able to contribute financially, here are the direct ways to support the work:

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/48947e2ea

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: @thereallevparna@gmail.com

And if you can’t contribute financially, that’s okay. Truly. This is a family. You can help by sharing this letter, forwarding it to a friend, bringing someone new into this community, and refusing to let this be ignored.

That matters just as much.

We are at a moment where silence is surrender.

Bring your friends. Spread the word. Make noise. This only works if it reaches far beyond this page.

Because at the end of the day, democracy doesn’t save itself. People do.

-Lev Parnas

P.S. If you haven’t yet, go to LevRemembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy—the book Trump doesn’t want you to read because it connects the dots of what you’re watching unfold in real time.

And while you’re there, grab your Enough Is Enough gear. Wear it. Share it. Represent it.

Because enough is enough—and it’s time to take our country back.